ROLLER and Workforce.com partner to bring streamlined roster management to the leisure and attractions industry

New integration increases labor budget efficiency by projecting staffing needs

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ROLLER, a leading provider of venue management software for the attractions industry, is excited to announce its new integration with Workforce.com (also known as Tanda in Australia), a global industry-leading payroll, scheduling, HR and workforce management software.

The integration allows ROLLER customers to automatically sync their sales data with the Workforce.com platform, enabling them to build rosters based on projected demand automatically. This ensures staffing levels are perfectly aligned with how busy the venue will likely be that day, eliminating the risks of over or understaffing. By leveraging actual sales data, venue operators can make informed decisions that optimize labor budgets and enhance operational efficiency.

“We’re really excited about this integration with Workforce.com,” said Greg Spittle, Head of Partnerships at ROLLER. “We’re always looking for new ways to make day-to-day operations easier for our customers, and we know that staffing and roster management can be a real hassle. So, this partnership is all about making things easier for our operators so they can focus on what they do best—providing outstanding guest experiences.”

Both ROLLER and Workforce.com are cloud-based platforms, allowing managers to access and manage rosters from any device. This flexibility is crucial for frontline managers who need reliable information at their fingertips to make quick and informed staffing decisions.

“We’re thrilled to bring our solution to the leisure and attractions industry with the launch of our integration with ROLLER. Our mission is to eliminate friction for businesses and employees doing hourly and shift work, and we’re excited to see how it can help venues save time, streamline staffing budgets, and improve their profitability,” says Justin Powick, Head of Growth at Workforce.com.

This integration underscores ROLLER’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency and profitability of operations in attractions venues. By combining ROLLER’s comprehensive sales data with Workforce.com’s robust scheduling capabilities, operators can achieve a new level of operational excellence.

For more information about the ROLLER and Workforce.com integration, please visit their website here.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is a cloud-based venue management platform for the modern attraction, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers’ business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER’s comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Reporting & Analytics, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, the Guest Experience Score®, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software .

About Workforce.com/Tanda

Workforce.com is the leading workforce management & HR software on a mission to eliminate employment friction for shift workers and help businesses save time and money. Active across 162 countries and used in over 10,000 workplaces, Workforce.com’s world-class scheduling and forecasting software is the perfect platform to optimise labour costs, build better schedules, and improve the employee experience.

