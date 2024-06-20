AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

CHiQ Proudly Sponsors the CHiQ Dragons Dash in Australia

PRNewswire June 20, 2024

SYDNEY, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — To deepen ties with the rugby community, the high-end electrical household appliance brand CHiQ proudly served as the title sponsor of the annual CHiQ Dragons Dash, a highlight event showcasing the fastest young athletes from the Australian professional rugby league football club – St George Illawarra Dragons (“Dragons”), staged during the halftime of a major Australian rugby tournament in June.

As the official partner of the Dragons Club, CHiQ is rewarding the competition’s winner with a brand-new 32-inch Google Smart Portable TV. The product, designed for ultimate viewing flexibility, boasts a compact, lightweight design that ensures effortless portability, and built-in access to popular apps like YouTube and Netflix, alongside a comprehensive content library. Furthermore, the TV is compatible with three distinct power supply options, catering to the needs of consumers across diverse scenarios – from the living room to the kitchen, study, and even outdoors. Its versatility is further enhanced by a 12V in-vehicle power supply and a standalone high-performance lithium battery that powers the device for up to four hours.

In March of this year, CHiQ announced a strategic partnership with the Dragons. David Esler, general manager at CHiQ Australia, remarked, “Our collaboration with the Dragons goes beyond brand exposure, aiming to foster a profound connection with the vast rugby fanbase in Australia.”

Dragons CEO Ryan Webb commented, “CHiQ’s unwavering support for the Dash exemplifies their dedication to fostering a deeper bond with our local fanbase. We look forward to the positive ripple effects this partnership will bring to our club and all rugby enthusiasts.”

Since it entered the Australian market in 2018, CHiQ’s range of products, including TVs, refrigerators, freezers, and wahing machines, has garnered widespread acclaim from local consumers. Its efforts have been recognized with coveted accolades, such as “Most Satisfied Customers Refrigerators” award from Canstar Blue and the “Highly Commended Award for Best Freezer Brand” from Finder. CHiQ has forged strategic partnerships with leading home appliance retailers and Australia’s largest e-commerce platform, establishing an extensive omnichannel network that spans the entire country. By sponsoring the Dragons team and theannual CHiQ Dragons Dash, CHiQ underscores its strong dedication to embedding itself in the local market and fostering deeper community ties. Looking ahead, CHiQ remains poised to explore new collaboration opportunities and market potential, aiming to achieve broader social impact and enrich its brand value.

 

SOURCE CHiQ

