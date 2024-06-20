LRQA showcases its EiQ platform at NRF 2024, making a significant impact

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SINGAPORE, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the recent NRF 2024 Retail Show in Singapore, LRQA made a notable impact by showcasing its cutting-edge EiQ platform. This event offered a unique opportunity for the LRQA team to engage with potential clients, explore emerging retail trends, and demonstrate the transformative capabilities of their innovative solutions.

LRQA at NRF’s Retail Show 2024, Singapore

The NRF 2024 Retail Show in Singapore gathered industry leaders, innovators, and influencers to explore the latest trends and technologies shaping the retail sector. This event served as a hub for networking, knowledge-sharing, and presenting groundbreaking solutions aimed at transforming the retail landscape.

During the event, LRQA leveraged the opportunity to engage with industry professionals, potential clients, and partners. These face-to-face interactions led to insightful discussions about the future of retail and the role of technology in driving sustainability. Such interactions were instrumental in understanding client needs and tailoring LRQA’s solutions accordingly.

JP Stevenson, Director of ESG Analytics at LRQA, expressed his enthusiasm about participating in NRF 2024 and the potential of the EiQ platform. He stated, Participating in NRF 2024 was an excellent opportunity for LRQA to showcase EiQ, the world’s first ESG supply chain due diligence platform which is now playing an important role in helping retailers globally comply with emerging ESG due diligence legislation.

For more information about LRQA’s EiQ solutions, visit EiQ Platform.

About LRQA

LRQA is a leading global assurance partner, bringing together decades of unrivalled expertise in assessment, advisory, inspection and cybersecurity services. Our solutions-based partnerships are supported by data-driven insights that help our clients solve their biggest business challenges.

Operating in more than 150 countries with a team of more than 5,000 people, LRQA’s award-winning compliance, supply chain, cybersecurity and ESG specialists help more than 61,000 clients across almost every sector to anticipate, mitigate and manage risk wherever they operate.

In everything we do, we are committed to shaping a better future for our people, our clients, our communities, and our planet.

For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/ 

Further information

For more information, please contact:

Hasan Surve
Regional Marketing Manager – Asia Pacific (APAC), LRQA
hasan.surve@lrqa.com 
+971-501097184

