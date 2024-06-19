AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Moody’s Awards Investment-Grade “A-bf” Rating to OpenEden’s Tokenized T-Bills

PRNewswire June 19, 2024
  • It is the first and only tokenized US T-Bill product globally to receive a rating from the credit ratings agency.
  • OpenEden Group is raising fresh funding to expand use cases for TBILL tokens.

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global credit rating agency, Moody’s Ratings, has awarded an “A-bf” bond fund rating to Hill Lights International Limited – the regulated fund that issues OpenEden’s tokenized U.S. T-bills.

The rating places OpenEden’s TBILL tokens within the “investment-grade” quality category. According to Moody’s Ratings and Symbols Definitions“Money Market Funds and Bond Funds rated A … are judged to possess many favorable investment attributes and are considered as upper-medium-grade investment vehicles”.

An Industry First

As tokenized real-world assets (“RWA”) have surged in popularity, T-bills, in particular, have proven a popular choice for many issuers, including the likes of Franklin Templeton’s “BENJI” token, and BlackRock’s rival “BUIDL” token.

Other notable tokenized T-Bill issuers include Ondo Finance, Maple Finance, Matrixport, and Backed Finance, according to a survey of tokenized U.S. T-Bills published in a “Crypto Treasury Management” guide for Web3 CFOs late last year.

However, OpenEden is the first, and only tokenized US T-Bill product globally to receive a credit rating.

Eugene Ng, Co-Founder of OpenEden said, “Receiving an ‘A’ rating from Moody’s is a significant milestone for the industry, and a vote of confidence in our tokenized T-Bill platform. It validates our dedication to building a reliable primitive for the DeFi ecosystem to access yields from tokenized U.S. Treasury Bills”.

Growing Network of Partners to Expand TBILL Utility

While T-Bills have largely been held as an alternative to cash, tokenization enables greater utility for the asset class. The Company is actively partnering with more payments companies, DeFi protocols, crypto wallets, and other Web3 apps to enable users to access US T-bills yields across different blockchains.

For instance, institutions can use their TBILL tokens as eligible collateral for financing, thanks to a partnership with Hidden Road Partners and Standard Chartered’s Zodia Custody.

Traditional financial institutions like hedge funds, buy-side trading firms, and corporate treasuries can also easily access OpenEden’s TBILL tokens via its custody partners like BitGo, HexTrust, and SCB-backed Rakkar Digital.

OpenEden is also raising a fresh round of funding to introduce on-chain yields into more payment-focused use cases. It plans to close the funding round in the coming months.

Jeremy Ng, Co-Founder at OpenEden explained: “Yields attract investors to acquire and hold crypto. But payments keep people using crypto to facilitate a greater share of economic activities. Improving access to reliable, yield-bearing payment instruments is key to onboarding crypto’s next-billion users”.

About OpenEden Group (www.openeden.com)

OpenEden is building the bridge to a new financial system. Our mission is to bring real-world assets on-chain to unlock trillions of dollars in value.

Telegram: @BTCMoonLord 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/moodys-awards-investment-grade-a-bf-rating-to-openedens-tokenized-t-bills-302176868.html

SOURCE OpenEden Labs

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.