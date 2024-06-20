“Dragon Boat Races” Music Video Fuses Chinese and Western Sounds to Celebrate Guangdong’s Cultural Legacy

GUANGZHOU, China, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In celebration of the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the International Communication Center of Guangdong Province has collaborated with British musician Shaun Gibson to produce a captivating new music video titled “Dragon Boat Races,” featuring lyrics in both Chinese and English. This music video underscores the enduring and dynamic culture of dragon boat racing.

This year, the dragon boat races in Guangdong have been exceptionally vibrant, drawing large crowds and trending both online and offline. The music video captures this lively atmosphere, showcasing traditional customs from the awakening of dragons and ancestral worship to village gatherings, competitions, and the dragon boat feast. Fast-paced and blending tradition with modernity, the video embodies unity, cooperation, courage, and the pursuit of dreams. It highlights the youthful vitality and cultural confidence of contemporary Guangdong.

“Dragon Boat Races” uniquely merges Chinese and British musical styles. Arranged in a Western folk music style, it features traditional Chinese instruments like the Suona, Pipa, Guzheng, Flute, and Xiao, enhanced with electronic synthesizers. This fusion creates a contemporary sound that resonates with young audiences, successfully blending Chinese and Western music.

