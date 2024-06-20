Trip.com Reports Increase in Searches and Bookings from Australia to China Following Visa-Free Announcement

Travel Interest from Australia to China: 80% Increase in Half-Hour After News

SYDNEY, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Following the recent announcement that China has included Australia in its visa-free list on 17 June, there has been a significant surge in interest in the former destination.

Within just 30 minutes after the news was shared, Trip.com search data reveals that China-related keywords have seen an 80% increase among Australian users, highlighting the strong interest in this visa-free scheme.

The news also sparked an increase in bookings on Trip.com on the day of the announcement, which reported a 20% increase in bookings from Australia to China, as compared to the previous day.

From January to May this year, Trip.com has recorded a significant upward trajectory in flight search volumes from Australia to China, with a notable 154% increase in search volumes compared to the same period last year.

Travel to Australia: Strong Interest from APAC

Trip.com has also seen a significant increase in bookings to Australia, particularly from key markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Overall, booking data shows a more than 150% rise in bookings to the destination in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, with China, Korea, and Japan being the main contributors to this growth.

In line with promoting Australia as a destination, Trip.com recently signed a strategic partnership with Tourism Western Australia. This strategic partnership aims to promote Western Australia’s unique and captivating tourism experiences across key Asian markets, including China.

Interest in China Rises with Visa-Free Arrangements

Interest in China has been increasing globally since the country expanded its unilateral visa-free travel policy, with 14 countries and regions added to the arrangement from November 2023 till present. In Q1 2024, there was a significant 400% growth in inbound travel to China, driven by the benefits of such visa-free policies.

To encourage travellers from Australia to explore China, Trip.com launched its “One Flight Away to China” campaign. Travellers can take advantage of special product promotions, such as flights, hotels, and attractions. This includes promo codes offering up to $200 off flights to China and $50 off hotel stays.

For full terms and conditions, please visit One Flight Away to China.

Trip.com has introduced several initiatives to make travel to China more convenient for visitors. The Trip.com app features a ‘China Travel Guide’, providing practical information on navigating the country. This includes details on entry requirements, internet access, payment, transportation, and more, accompanied by easy-to-follow tips and explanatory videos.

Besides this, Trip.com has also launched an array of products, including a free Shanghai Express Transit Tour, and curated package tours as part of its SUPER CHINA Campaign. It’s also partnering with a leading digital payment platform to help simplify payments for international travellers in China.

