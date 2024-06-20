AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Omdia research finds weak demand leads to declining quarter for semiconductor market

PRNewswire June 20, 2024

LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In the first quarter of 2024, the semiconductor market experienced approximately 2% decline falling to $151.5bn according to Omdia’s new Competitive Landscaping Tool. Typically, the first quarter of the year sees a downturn with the market dropping 4.4% by revenue following a strong fourth quarter being driven by seasonal demand. Most segments within the semiconductor market faced declines this quarter. The consumer segment was hit the hardest dropping 10.4% from 4Q23 while the industrial segment dropped 8.5% due to inventory adjustments. Even the automotive segment, which has seen steady growth for years, turned negative with a 5.1% decline in 1Q24.

Total semiconductor revenue

The drops in these segments were offset by quarterly growth in the data processing division, which increased 3.7%, driven by a continuous high demand for NVIDIA’s chips and other AI-related products.

NVIDIA maintains its robust growth trajectory expanding its market share by more than two percentage points now representing 14.5% of the total semiconductor market revenue. Despite overtaking the traditional semiconductor leaders, Samsung and Intel who collectively hold 18.6% of the semiconductor market revenue, NVIDIA continues to gain ground. Additionally, with the resurgence of memory growth, SK Hynix and Micron rose in their market share rankings.

The automotive sector which initially resisted the industry-wide semiconductor market growth triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually succumbed to decline but quickly recovered. After 13 consecutive quarters of revenue growth, starting in 3Q20, the automotive segment experienced a slight downturn of 0.6% in 4Q23. However, the decline deepened in further in 1Q24 with a more substantial drop of 5.1% from the previous quarter. This downward trend reflects a broader deceleration in the demand for cars. The growth rate of EVs has tapered off in recent quarters, prompting a recalibration in semiconductor demand. Despite these challenges, the auto semiconductor market remains a promising long-term growth area, poised to climb over the next five years.

Omdia’s Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Market Tracker (GMMT) and the Pure Play Foundry Tracker (4Q23 reports), find that the combined factory utilizations (IDM + Foundry) reflect the overall trend within the semiconductor industry. After reaching a zenith in semiconductor demand during the COVID era’s early stages in 2022, utilization rates plummeted in 2H22 due to substantial softening in demand and record-high inventory levels. Despite semiconductor revenue experiencing growth throughout 2023, fab utilization rates have remained in the low 80% figures.

Omdia Chief Analyst Craig Stice said, “Utilization rates began a slight uptick in 2H23 as the market began seeking equilibrium. However, it has yet to materialize as traditional demand patterns have not fully emerged. Demand will continue to improve in 2H24, which should lead to inventory corrections consequently driving up factory utilization rates once again.”

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan Fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Omdia Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/omdia-research-finds-weak-demand-leads-to-declining-quarter-for-semiconductor-market-302177923.html

SOURCE Omdia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.