Modern Asia Environmental Holdings (MAEH) Introduces New Leadership and Announces Significant R&D Breakthrough in Toxic Industrial Waste Treatment

PRNewswire June 20, 2024

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Modern Asia Environmental Holdings (MAEH), a subsidiary of Dowa Eco-System Co., Ltd., a leading waste management and recycling company in Singapore, today announced significant changes to its leadership team and plans to expand its processing capabilities. This announcement aligns with the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability in the waste management sector.

New President Appointment MAEH is pleased to announce the appointment of Keishi Takemasa as its new President. Takemasa’s expertise in chemical engineering brings a fresh perspective to the company’s commitment to creating advanced solutions for toxic industrial waste and promoting the circular economy. Takemasa’s leadership is expected to improve MAEH’s operational efficiency and support the company’s continued growth, while his appointment symbolizes Japan’s ongoing commitment to contributing to the well-being of Singapore’s society through shared expertise, fostering innovation, and championing sustainability.

Hydrofluoric Acid Wastewater Processing Improvement MAEH also announced a projected 25% improvement in hydrofluoric acid (HF) wastewater processing efficiency, a breakthrough resulting from rigorous R&D efforts. This advancement underscores the company’s commitment to high standards and the adoption of cutting-edge techniques. Calcium Fluoride extracted from Hydrofluoric Acid reduces the volume of waste destined for landfills. With this improvement in efficiency, MAEH is ready to scale up its plant facilities to meet the growing demands of the electronics sector, which significantly depends on effective and safe wastewater management.

An Invitation to Partners As part of its expansion strategy, MAEH is seeking partnerships with industry stakeholders to convert residual waste into reusable raw materials. This aligns with the company’s vision of creating an affluent and recycling-oriented society. MAEH invites potential partners to collaborate in turning waste into valuable resources, supporting the broader goal of a sustainable urban development.

About MAEH Established in 1982, MAEH is a member of Dowa Eco-System Co., Ltd. The company provides a comprehensive range of waste management services, including toxic industrial waste collection and treatment, non-hazardous waste recycling and incineration, wastewater treatment, and precious metal recovery. MAEH is committed to safety and environmental sustainability, boasting bizSAFE Star, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 9001 certifications attained in 2022.

Key Information and Figures:

Main Office, TIW Processing Plant & Facilities

4 Tuas Avenue 18 Singapore 638890 Singapore

23 Tuas Avenue 11 Singapore 639086 Singapore

Location

Tuas district, West of Singapore

Operating sites in Singapore

01 x 6519sqm,  01 x 6000sqm

Facilities

Vertical Stoker Incinerator
Rotary Kiln Chemical Incinerator
Chemical Stabilization Chamber
Hydrofluoric Acid Waste Water Treatment Plant
Sample Analysis Laboratory

Organisation Strength        

 Approx 80 members

% Japanese                           

4 %

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/modern-asia-environmental-holdings-maeh-introduces-new-leadership-and-announces-significant-rd-breakthrough-in-toxic-industrial-waste-treatment-302177686.html

SOURCE Modern Asia Environmental Holdings, a subsidiary of Dowa Eco-System Co., Ltd.

