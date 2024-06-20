AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Global Fintech Adyen Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Retail Online Payment Platform Software Providers and Worldwide Retail Omni-channel Payment Platform Software Providers

PRNewswire June 20, 2024

The reports conclude that “enterprise merchants looking for an all-in-one scalable omni-channel focused solution for all their payments needs should consider Adyen”

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Online Payment Platform Software Providers 2024 Vendor Assessment[1] and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Omni-channel Payment Platform Software Providers 2024 Vendor Assessment[2]. Adyen was recognized for the following strengths – comprehensive solution, innovation, and focus on merchants.

“The merchant processing landscape is more competitive than ever, and service providers today have to do so much more than was true just a few years ago,” said Aaron Press, Research Director, Worldwide Payment Strategies at IDC, one of the three authors of the IDC MarketScape. “Adyen’s position as a Leader reflects their recognition of the challenges in the market and the work they have done to meet merchant needs.” 

The IDC MarketScape for Retail Omni-Channel Payment Platform Software Providers detailed several of Adyen’s strengths:

  • Comprehensive solution: “Adyen is a single integrated platform that does it all from accepting, processing, and settling payments from all channels (online, mobile, in-person) while supporting a large range of local and alternative payment types across 100 different countries giving benefits including simplifying payment complexity, reducing latency, facilitating scalability, and improving payments experiences with access to integrated customer data. The API-enabled platform enables seamless integrations and benefits from a strong technology partner ecosystem.”
  • Innovation: “Adyen has a strong focus on innovation to improve outcomes for merchants such as faster, more accurate fraud detection and authentication with advanced AI/ML and biometrics and enabling new payment types such as Tap-to-Pay for Android and iPhone.”
  • Focus on merchants: “Adyen prioritizes gathering their customer’s feedback and evolving needs when deciding on new features/enhancements to its product roadmap. As evidence of Adyen’s strong focus on client needs, existing customers accounted for a significant portion of Adyen’s growth in 2023.”

“We believe the IDC MarketScape’s recognition of Adyen as a Leader acknowledges our innovation in the payments space, as we continue to support our merchants on their mission to achieve ambitious growth,” said Roelant Prins, CCO at Adyen. “Since our inception, Adyen has been laser-focused on delivering a complete solution for merchants of the modern age looking for a comprehensive and unified financial technology platform. We remain committed to this mission and look forward to continuing to innovate and transform payments for our large network of customers, including Prada, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Uber.”

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of suppliers in a given market. IDC utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. These studies discuss what criteria are most important for companies to consider when selecting payments vendors as well as the strengths, weaknesses, and differentiators among the covered vendors.

Download a complimentary excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Omni-Channel Payment Platform Software Providers 2024 Vendor Assessment here to learn more about Adyen’s financial technology platform.

About Adyen
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, and eBay.

About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

[1] IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Online Payment Platform Software Providers 2024, doc # US49436923, June 2024.
[2] IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Omni-channel Payment Platform Software Providers 2024 Assessment, doc # US51168024, June 2024.

 

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

