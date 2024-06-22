CATL’s TENER Energy Storage System Unveiled at ees Europe 2024, Showcasing Breakthrough Technology

MUNICH, June 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On June 19, CATL unveiled TENER, the world’s first mass-producible energy storage system with zero degradation in the first five years of use. CATL unveiled this breakthrough technology at ees Europe, the largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems in Europe.

Powering Innovation

The TENER energy storage system achieves zero degradation in power and capacity over five years through advanced bionic SEI and self-assembling electrolyte technologies, helping to ensure long-term stability and safety by addressing lithium metal reactivity and thermal runaway risks.

Utilizing CATL’s L-series cells with an energy density of 430Wh/L, TENER boasts a 6.25 MWh capacity in a 20-foot container, enhancing energy density per unit area by 30% and reducing overall station footprint by 20%.

CATL also established a dedicated, end-to-end quality management system for TENER, which includes technology development, proof testing, operation monitoring, and safety failure analysis. The management system sets safety goals for different scenarios and develops technologies to meet them. CATL continuously monitors the system’s operation through AI-powered risk monitoring and early warning measures to verify and continuously optimize its safety design goals.

With its exceptional all-round safety performance, five-year zero degradation and robust 6.25 MWh capacity, TENER is set to propel global energy storage technology into a new era of high efficiency and widespread adoption.

Supporting Customers Globally

“I am thrilled to announce that Rolls-Royce and CATL have entered into a strategic cooperation to bring CATL’s innovative TENER product line to the European Union and the United Kingdom,” said Perry Kuiper, SVP Sales of Sustainable Power Solutions at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “This partnership not only underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, reliable, and efficient energy storage solutions but also strengthens our ability to support the energy transition with sustainable and robust infrastructure.”

“The TENER product represents a leap forward in battery technology. It offers enhanced performance, efficiency, and sustainability,” said Marco Roeleveld, Chief Executive Officer of Alfen. “We are excited about the potential TENER holds and how it can complement our own solutions, from smart grid solutions to energy storage systems.”

Leveraging a global network of over 700 service stations, CATL harnesses the synergistic advantages of logistics partners and comprehensive ecosystem support to deliver professional, efficient, and reliable overseas services. This robust infrastructure ensures seamless supply chain management, customized solutions, and continuous technical support for each partner.

CATL has forged and strengthened partnerships with top-tier global players in the industry such as NextEra, Fluence, Wartsila, Tesla, Powin and FlexGen, implementing over 1,000 energy storage projects in over 40 countries and regions with its advanced energy technologies so far.

In 2023, for the third year in a row, CATL was ranked first in market share of global energy storage battery shipment. The company holds a market share of 40% with 69 GWh of shipment. CATL will expand cooperation with more partners to promote energy transition and contribute to global efforts for carbon neutrality.

Committed to Europe’s Sustainable Future

CATL’s dedication goes beyond providing energy solutions-it seeks to support the wellbeing of the communities it operates in. In 2023, the company donated 1.5 million forints to build a medical salt room in Debrecen, 20,000 euros to the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen, and 30,000 euros for the treatment of a Hungarian boy with genetic disease. These milestones all underscore CATL’s commitment to supporting Europe’s sustainable development.

Recognizing the importance of nurturing future talent, CATL has also actively supported employee careers and educational initiatives. A strategic partnership with the Vocational Training Center in Debrecen in 2024 aimed to align vocational training with industry needs, ensuring the development of prepared, motivated, and highly qualified professionals for the future.

Environmental stewardship is another cornerstone of CATL’s ethos. The company is undertaking a reforestation project in Thuringia. In 2023, CATL helped to plant 4,800 trees-a sign of its steadfast commitment and dedication to restoring and enriching the natural world, enhancing biodiversity and supporting forest resilience.

CATL’s steadfast commitment to sustainability is poised to leave an enduring impact on Europe, fostering a future where progress is harmoniously intertwined with environmental and social prosperity.

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)