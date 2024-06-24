AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Call for Applications – UN Women 2024 Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards

PRNewswire June 24, 2024

BANGKOK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — UN Women is accepting applications for the 2024 Asia-Pacific Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Awards. These biannual awards recognize private businesses of all size and sector across the Asia-Pacific region that champion gender equality in the workplace, marketplace, and community, in alignment with the WEPs..

The WEPs is a globally recognized set of 7 principles guiding businesses towards gender-responsive policies and practices across their value chains. Globally, nearly 9,700 companies have become WEPs Signatories, and in the Asia-Pacific more than 2,500 companies have committed. The Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards have become the premier regional initiative for private sector organizations to showcase their efforts for gender equality, with over 1,500 applications from 1000+ companies across 20 countries during the 2020-2022 cycles.

Organized with the continued support of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), the 2024 WEPs Awards will feature six categories: Innovative Financing (highlighted for 2024), Leadership Commitment, Gender-inclusive Workplace, Gender-responsive Marketplace, Community Engagement & Partnerships, and Transparency & Reporting. Additionally, three SME Champion awards will recognize outstanding small and medium-sized enterprises.

National WEPs Awards will be held in October in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam. Winners from these countries and all other applicants will compete for regional honors at the 2024 Regional WEPs Awards Ceremony in November.

This is a unique opportunity for business leaders to gain national, regional and global recognition and visibility for their commitment to gender equality and to inspire broader action. Visit WEPs Awards website to apply today.

Media Contact:
The Women’s Economic Empowerment Team

UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific

wee.asiapacific@unwomen.org 

For more information and to apply, please visit WEPs Awards website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/call-for-applications—un-women-2024-asia-pacific-weps-awards-302179881.html

SOURCE UN Women

