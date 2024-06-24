AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • economy (general)

Omdia: AMOLED shipments to exceed TFT LCDs in the smartphone display market in 2024

PRNewswire June 24, 2024

LONDON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AMOLED technology is on a steady rise in the smartphone display market with shipments expected to surpass those of TFT LCDs = in 2024, according to Omdia’s latest Smartphone Display Market Tracker.

2023-2024 Smartphone display shipment and forecast by master technology

With the full lifting of COVID-19 control measures in Q2 2023, smartphone display shipments have recovered rapidly driven by the increased outdoor and travel activities. In 2023, annual smartphone display shipments reached 1.45 billion units, marking a steady increase of 5% year-on-year (YoY) from 2022. This growth trend is expected to continue in 2024 with smartphone display shipments in 1H 2024 projected to be 715 million units, up 9% YoY, from 657 million units in 1H 2023.

While overall shipments are rising, a notable shift is occurring within the market: AMOLED shipments are growing whereas TFT LCD shipments are declining.

According to 1Q 2024 actual shipment data, from Omdia’s Smartphone Display Market Tracker, AMOLED shipments increased to 182 million units in 1Q 2024, an increase of 39% YoY, while TFT LCD shipments decreased to 172 million units, a 10% YoY drop. This marked the first time AMOLED shipments surpassed TFT LCD shipments on a quarterly basis in 1Q 2024.

Hiroshi Hayase, Research Manager in Omdia’s Display research practice notes, “Chinese display makers are expanding the supply of high-quality AMOLED displays to Chinese smartphone brands at lower prices, rapidly replacing TFT LCDs in mid-range smartphones.”

Omdia’s short-term forecast indicates that AMOLED will account for 53% of smartphone display shipments in 2Q 2024 and expand to 56% in 3Q 2024, exceeding 50%.

“The launch of the iPhone 16 will significantly boost AMOLED shipments in 4Q 2024, and AMOLED is expected to surpass TFT LCDs throughout the entire year of 2024. AMOLED will lead the smartphone display market in shipments from 2024 onwards,” concludes Hayase.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.  

Fasiha Khan: Fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Omdia Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/omdia-amoled-shipments-to-exceed-tft-lcds-in-the-smartphone-display-market-in-2024-302180223.html

SOURCE Omdia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.