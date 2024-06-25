AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

API EMBARKS ON TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH AIR INDIA TO ENHANCE CREW ACCOMMODATIONS MANAGEMENT

PRNewswire June 25, 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Accommodations Plus International (API), a global leader in crew accommodations technology and service solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Air India, a Tata Group airline, and a prominent force in the world aviation industry. This landmark collaboration signifies a pivotal step in Air India’s journey of transformation under the Tata ownership and reinforces API’s commitment to driving innovation and excellence in crew accommodations management worldwide.

ACCOMMODATIONS PLUS INTERNATIONAL™

Following an extensive nine-month evaluation initiated by Air India’s forward-thinking leadership team, API emerged as the preferred partner to oversee Air India’s global crew accommodations. This decision underscores Air India’s confidence in API’s proven track record, robust technology platform, and unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service for their crew members.

“At API, we are honored to join forces with Air India as they chart a course of transformation and growth,” remarked Ramzi Kamel, Chief Commercial Officer of API. “This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to redefining industry standards and delivering tangible value to our partners. Together, we are poised to revolutionize crew accommodations management, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate the crew experience.”

“The collaboration with API will help enhance our crew accommodations management capabilities. API’s technology suite and commitment to service excellence align perfectly with our vision for operational excellence and crew member satisfaction. Together, we are confident in our ability to navigate the complexities of the aviation industry and deliver exceptional experiences for our team,” said Klaus Goersch, Chief Operations Officer, Air India. 

API’s comprehensive end-to-end crew accommodations platform, renowned for its reliability and scalability, will empower Air India to optimize layovers, streamline operations, and rationalize costs as the airline scales its operations. This partnership represents a significant opportunity for API to showcase its expertise and innovation on a global stage, further solidifying its position as the preferred choice for airlines seeking to enhance crew accommodations management.

The initiative aims to establish new industry standards for operational efficiency, service quality, and innovation in crew accommodations management.

About Accommodations Plus International
Accommodations Plus International is the leading provider of crew accommodations and logistics services to commercial travel clients. API offers an innovative and powerful combination of crew accommodation services delivered through a state-of-the-art technology platform, unique software solutions, and a highly experienced team of service professionals. Additional information is available at www.apiglobalsolutions.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
+1-516-307-3000

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/api-embarks-on-transformative-partnership-with-air-india-to-enhance-crew-accommodations-management-302180682.html

SOURCE Accommodations Plus International

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.