API EMBARKS ON TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH AIR INDIA TO ENHANCE CREW ACCOMMODATIONS MANAGEMENT

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Accommodations Plus International (API), a global leader in crew accommodations technology and service solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Air India, a Tata Group airline, and a prominent force in the world aviation industry. This landmark collaboration signifies a pivotal step in Air India’s journey of transformation under the Tata ownership and reinforces API’s commitment to driving innovation and excellence in crew accommodations management worldwide.

Following an extensive nine-month evaluation initiated by Air India’s forward-thinking leadership team, API emerged as the preferred partner to oversee Air India’s global crew accommodations. This decision underscores Air India’s confidence in API’s proven track record, robust technology platform, and unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service for their crew members.

“At API, we are honored to join forces with Air India as they chart a course of transformation and growth,” remarked Ramzi Kamel, Chief Commercial Officer of API. “This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to redefining industry standards and delivering tangible value to our partners. Together, we are poised to revolutionize crew accommodations management, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate the crew experience.”

“The collaboration with API will help enhance our crew accommodations management capabilities. API’s technology suite and commitment to service excellence align perfectly with our vision for operational excellence and crew member satisfaction. Together, we are confident in our ability to navigate the complexities of the aviation industry and deliver exceptional experiences for our team,” said Klaus Goersch, Chief Operations Officer, Air India.

API’s comprehensive end-to-end crew accommodations platform, renowned for its reliability and scalability, will empower Air India to optimize layovers, streamline operations, and rationalize costs as the airline scales its operations. This partnership represents a significant opportunity for API to showcase its expertise and innovation on a global stage, further solidifying its position as the preferred choice for airlines seeking to enhance crew accommodations management.

The initiative aims to establish new industry standards for operational efficiency, service quality, and innovation in crew accommodations management.

About Accommodations Plus International

Accommodations Plus International is the leading provider of crew accommodations and logistics services to commercial travel clients. API offers an innovative and powerful combination of crew accommodation services delivered through a state-of-the-art technology platform, unique software solutions, and a highly experienced team of service professionals. Additional information is available at www.apiglobalsolutions.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

+1-516-307-3000

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/api-embarks-on-transformative-partnership-with-air-india-to-enhance-crew-accommodations-management-302180682.html

SOURCE Accommodations Plus International