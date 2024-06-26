HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING’S LATEST CUTTING-EDGE HVAC SOLUTIONS UNVEILED FOR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

– The newest light commercial Hitachi Air Conditioning air365 Max Pro, SideSmart™, and airCore 700 models boast low-carbon and energy-efficient benefits.

– The airHome series highlights advanced clean air conditioning technologies for home optimal comfort.

SYDNEY, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning continues to lead the way in sustainable cooling and heating technology by unveiling Hitachi’s latest HVAC solutions, reinforcing Hitachi Air Conditioning’s commitment to empowering customers to achieve higher energy efficiency and reduced emissions. The new products were unveiled at Australia’s biggest HVAC&R and building services event, ARBS 2024 by Temperzone Australia Pty Limited, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning’s distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

New technologies have also been introduced into the latest range of Hitachi Air Conditioning products and solutions to improve efficiency and lower indirect emissions in response, helping advance Australia’s Plan to reduce hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) emissions to 15% of the baseline level by 2036 as part of its 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target.

The Hitachi air365 Max Pro system sets industry standards with high efficiency, Japanese design, and engineering. Equipped with SmoothDrive 2.0 technology, it ensures precise temperature control and reduces energy consumption by up to 39% at part load. The unique sigma-shaped (Σ) heat exchanger increases heat transfer efficiency, making it a top choice for those prioritising performance and sustainability.

Mr. Guan Yu, Vice President and General Manager of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning for China, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific, emphasised, “Sustainability has always been our top priority in HVAC product technology and innovation. Providing low-carbon HVAC solutions to our customers in Australia and New Zealand is core to our mission as we remain committed to helping all of our customers embrace decarbonisation and combat climate change.”

The Hitachi SideSmart™ is the world’s first slim modular VRF unit that adapts to space and capacity needs. It offers a maximum combined cooling capacity of 152 kW, and its slim, modular concept allows larger capacity air conditioning to be achieved almost anywhere, making it one of the most versatile VRF units on the market and the ideal solution for retrofitting.

The Hitachi airCore 700, the flagship light commercial split system range, delivers cooling and heating performance while showcasing a wide capacity range and efficient operation in diverse ambient temperatures, guaranteeing uncompromised comfort. Utilising R32, a low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant, the airCore 700 split systems offer improved energy efficiency and reduced emissions, allowing for smaller, more compact air conditioning systems that require less refrigerant overall.

Introducing the Hitachi airHome 400 and 600 series, now available for residential use. These sleek air conditioners feature the ViroSenseZ1 air purification filter, which effectively neutralises most viruses and bacteria that pass through the filter. The airHome series includes the FrostWash self-cleaning technology. The airHome 600 series features the AQtiv-Ion for enhanced air quality, an intelligent motion sensor for eco mode, and Wi-Fi enabled with the airCloud Go app.

