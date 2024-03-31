DXC Luxoft and ECARX partnership boosts advanced innovation capabilities for automotive manufacturers

ECARX to combine industry-leading full-stack digital cockpit and driver assistance technology with DXC Luxoft’s deep domain expertise, enabling automotive manufactures to enhance the user experience

ZUG, Switzerland, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) and DXC Luxoft (NYSE: DXC) today announced they will work together to accelerate the development of in-vehicle capabilities, resulting in enhanced infotainment, digital cockpit and advanced driver assistance systems, and enabling a better user experience for drivers.

The two automotive technology leaders will collaborate on product and platform development to keep up with rapid changes in the automotive industry. ECARX’s full-stack hardware and software offering will now support a wider range of services through the addition of DXC Luxoft’s expertise in software integration and engineering, and its ability to develop customized solutions for automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The new partnership will make it easier for automotive OEMs to leverage the capabilities of software-defined vehicles to develop solutions which deliver innovative user experiences — such as providing drivers flawless access to the entire ecosystem of apps and intelligent AI-powered voice assistants.

As a trusted global automotive software systems integrator, DXC Luxoft is uniquely positioned to provide automotive OEMs with deep domain expertise, leveraging the latest in software development innovation, powered by AI.

To empower automotive OEMs in this partnership, ECARX will leverage its turnkey solutions for smart vehicles, including computing platforms, in-vehicle software, and central computing technology designed to connect the systems of next-generation software-defined vehicles.

ECARX and DXC Luxoft will collaborate to enable automotive OEMs to accelerate the transformation of their business models, and maximize the impact that software-defined vehicles can make to the end user’s experience.

Peter Cirino, Chief Operating Officer, ECARX, said, “We’re delighted to work with DXC Luxoft, a globally trusted brand and integration partner that will help automotive OEMs to integrate our hardware and software to meet their individual needs, deliver bespoke user experiences and differentiate their products. This will bring automotive OEMs more software independence and business growth by enabling them, in collaboration with DXC Luxoft, to develop software solutions on ECARX’s industry-leading stack.”

“Automotive OEMs need to be able to leverage the very latest advancements in the industry in order to offer a unique user experience,” said Luz G. Mauch, Executive Vice President of DXC Luxoft Automotive. “Through this collaboration between ECARX and DXC Luxoft, our clients will have the ability to build unique software and interfaces, and accelerate the transformation to software-defined vehicles,” he added.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with the capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to computing platforms and software. As automakers develop new vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has almost 2,000 employees based in 11 major locations in UK, USA, Sweden, China and Germany. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 6 million vehicles worldwide.

About DXC Luxoft

DXC Luxoft is a trusted partner in global digital transformation and a leader in delivering competitive advantage in the software-defined world. We engineer and deliver innovative services and products that shape the future of industries by leveraging our extensive partnership network and deep industry-specific expertise.

For more information, please visit luxoft.com

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Together, DXC and DXC Luxoft deliver a differentiated customer value proposition for digital transformation, combining DXC Luxoft’s digital front-end capabilities with DXC’s expertise in IT modernization and integration.

Forward-looking statements — ECARX

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise and forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Forward looking statements — DXC Luxoft

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Media contacts: Irina Patentova, Marketing Manager, DXC Luxoft, ipatentova@dxc.com; Daniel Griffiths, Communications Director, ECARX, daniel.griffiths@ecarxgroup.com

