AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Launches “Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding School Break 2024” during School Holiday Season

PRNewswire June 25, 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Kemenparekraf/Baparekraf), through the Wonderful Indonesia brand, has launched the activation program “Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding School Break 2024” titled Co-branding: Travel Responsibly to introduce green and sustainable tourism during the school holiday season.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Menparekraf/Kabaparekraf) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno during “The Weekly Brief with Sandi Uno” at Gedung Sapta Pesona, Jakarta, on Monday (24/6/2024), explained that the “School Break” program offers educational tourism as an alternative choice during school holidays.

This initiative aims to provide educational experiences to tourists, especially the youth, regarding environmental impact and the creative reuse of used products.

“And this will be in four cities that we will visit in June-July, Jakarta AQuarium and Safari, Saung Angklung Udjo Bandung, HeHa Stone Valley Yogyakarta, and Beachwalk Shopping Center Bali,” said Menparekraf.

This school holiday period not only takes place in Indonesia, but also abroad, thus potentially becoming an alternative tourism option for foreign tourists visiting Indonesia.

This activation involves 21 co-branding partners collaborating as venue providers, product waste providers, waste management hub service providers, cargo service providers, game prize providers, and post-event upcycling practitioners.

Among the co-branding partners are Jakarta AQuarium and Safari, Saung Angklung Udjo, HeHa Stone Valley, Beachwalk Shopping Center, Aice, Paxel, Dagadu Djokdja, Dama Kara, Bodypack, Pipiltin Cocoa, Finna Food, Lokalate, BEJO Jahe Merah, El Hotel Group, AVO Group, Rumah Atsiri Indonesia, homLiv, Gofress, Grab, Pala Nusantara, and Bank Sampah Bersinar.

Deputy Marketing Director of Kemenparekraf/Baparekraf, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, conveyed that event visitors can view an upcycle installation exhibition featuring creative art made from used products resulting from the business activities of co-branding partners.

“We also have a waste bank, which will also create installations using the collected waste, so there will be many activities that we will do together with co-branding partners,” said Made.

In addition to the Upcycle Installation Exhibition, visitors can also learn about waste management and participate in prize games. This event is expected to inspire the creation of green and sustainable tourism for tourists.

Regarding Co-Branding Wonderful Indonesia

Co-branding represents a strategic collaboration between Wonderful Indonesia and a range of entities from tourism and non-tourism sectors, including hotels, restaurants, food and beverages, manufacturing, and FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods). This partnership, based on collaboration, welcomes industrial partners interested in contributing to Indonesia’s tourism and creative economy. The collaboration has been active since 2017 to the present day.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ministry-of-tourism-and-creative-economy-launches-wonderful-indonesia-co-branding-school-break-2024-during-school-holiday-season-302181711.html

SOURCE Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.