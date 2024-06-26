AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LANZAJET ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MUFG, JAPAN’S LEADING FINANCIAL GROUP

PRNewswire June 26, 2024

Funding Supports LanzaJet Global Growth and Establishes MUFG’s Interest in Sustainable Aviation Fuel

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LanzaJet, a leading sustainable fuels technology company and sustainable fuels producer, today announced an investment from MUFG, one of the world’s leading financial groups with total assets of approximately $2.9 trillion. The investment enables LanzaJet to continue building its capability and capacity to deploy its proprietary ethanol to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) process technology.

LanzaJet and MUFG

“We continue to build a leading team of investors along the SAF value chain who believe in LanzaJet’s ability to decarbonize aviation, which will both address climate change and enable the global economy,” said Jimmy Samartzis, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaJet. “The investment from MUFG further enables LanzaJet’s efforts to scale SAF production, with one of the world’s leading financial groups enabling the development of infrastructure globally.”

MUFG’s investment is part of LanzaJet’s current $100 million growth equity funding round, with support from leading companies across industries and around the world. In the last few months, LanzaJet has announced investments from Southwest Airlines, Microsoft, Groupe ADP, and now MUFG. While SAF production continues to scale, LanzaJet maintains its role in developing the industry by continuing its work building the ecosystem required to decarbonize aviation through SAF. LanzaJet continues to be at the forefront by commercializing its next generation ethanol-to-SAF technology and opening its fully-funded LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels biorefinery – the world’s first commercial-scale ethanol-to-SAF plant. Located in the United States, the historic plant will produce SAF and renewable diesel from low-carbon and sustainable ethanol and achieve International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC).

“MUFG is deeply committed to redefining the future of finance by prioritizing innovative and sustainable industry solutions. Our strategic support for LanzaJet is a prime example of this commitment, signifying our belief in the critical role of sustainable fuels for the economic and environmental well-being of the businesses we serve,” said Koichiro Oshima, Managing Executive Officer, Head of Financial Solutions Group, MUFG Bank, Ltd. “This partnership not only aligns with our mission to drive progress but also showcases our dedication to catalyzing positive change. By investing in sustainable pathways, we aim to ensure the resilience and success ofour stakeholders, paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

In addition to MUFG, LanzaJet’s portfolio of investors and funders includes All Nippon Airways (ANA), Breakthrough Energy, British Airways, Groupe ADP, LanzaTech, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, Mitsui & Co., Shell, Southwest Airlines, and Suncor Energy.

ABOUT LANZAJET
LanzaJet is a leading sustainable fuels technology company dedicated to accelerating the clean energy transition. As a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology provider and producer with patented ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology, LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by catalyzing the deployment of SAF and other clean energy critical to addressing the climate crisis and transforming the global economy. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet.com/

ABOUT MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 40 countries. MUFG has nearly 120,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be “the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

 

SOURCE LanzaJet

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

