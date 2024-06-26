OutSystems Developer Cloud Tackles More Mission-Critical Workloads with New SOC 2 Attestation

Low-code application development platform attested for use by highly regulated industries including finance, banking, government, insurance, and manufacturing

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, today announced that the OutSystems Developer Cloud (ODC) has achieved SOC 2 attestation, a requirement of organizations deploying mission-critical systems and applications that manage sensitive personal data. Baker Tilly, a global professional services network, evaluated and attested to OutSystems adherence to the SOC 2 security, privacy and availability framework, which ensures the integrity and confidentiality of data.

“This is the result of the work we have done with customers across 21 industries who run mission-critical systems with our platform,” said Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO at OutSystems. “With SOC 2 attestation, our customers know that their systems are safe and will stay private and secure.”

ODC is a high-performance, cloud-native, low-code application development platform that increases developer efficiency by dramatically accelerating the speed of development and change, while offloading the work of building, integrating, and maintaining a modern development platform. With ODC, developers can collaborate in real-time, manage the entire application lifecycle, and rapidly deliver transformative, high-quality apps that meet the business needs of their customers. ODC provides an integrated development environment (IDE), automated build, and deployment, with security and performance guardrails built in from the beginning.

“OutSystems is the one platform that can deliver all of our client needs given it is secure, scalable, and enterprise-grade,” said Melanie Stewart, Sr. Operations Manager, Information Technology and Intelligence & Automation of HORNE. “Our teams will be even more confident leveraging OutSystems for our critical business applications, with the highest levels of security assurance.”

OutSystems provides comprehensive security features to bring peace of mind to organizations, freeing them to focus on cross-enterprise applications that will deliver significant business value. ODC is a trusted, reliable, and compliant low-code platform with enterprise-class, end-to-end modern security woven into every aspect of platform and application development.

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems enterprise low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company’s network spans more than 750,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 80 countries across 21 industries. OutSystems is “The #1 Low-Code Platform®” and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

