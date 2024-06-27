AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Slovenia Celebrates 10 Michelin-Starred Restaurants: Hiša Franko Maintains Three Stars. Restaurant Milka Retains Two, and Pavus Earns a New Star

PRNewswire June 27, 2024

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Slovenian gastronomy has achieved another milestone. In 2024 Michelin Guide for Slovenia, the number of listed restaurants has risen to 63, an increase of four from the previous year. This places Slovenia among Europe’s gastronomic superpowers. Five new restaurants have been awarded the Bib Gourmand for their excellent value for money. Eight restaurants boast a Green Star for sustainability, making Slovenia once again the number one European country in terms of the number of Michelin Green Stars per capita.

Slovenian Tourist Board

Michelin Guide highlighted the best Slovenian restaurants for the fifth time in a row, reaffirming the top quality, sustainability and diversity of Slovenian gastronomy. Hiša Franko, under the guidance of chef Ana Roš, continues to shine brightly with three Michelin stars. What sets Hiša Franko apart even further is its Green Star, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability. This dual recognition places Hiša Franko among a select group of just 33 restaurants worldwide honoured with both distinctions. Ana Roš also stands as one of only eight female chefs globally to hold three Michelin stars and one of two chefs worldwide to combine three Michelin stars with the Green Star.

Among the other standout restaurants, Milka under chef David Žefran maintains its impressive two Michelin stars. The guide also highlights eight restaurants awarded one Michelin star, including the newcomer Pavus Restaurant, led by Chef Mark Pavčnik. Additionally, eight restaurants have earned a prestigious Michelin Green Star, with Galerija Okusov and Chef Marko Magajne as the newest recipient. In the Bib Gourmand category, ten restaurants have been acknowledged for their excellence, with newcomers Faladur Restaurant & Winebar, Kodila, Lalu, Majerca Restaurant and Triangel Restaurant joining the list. Explore Michelin Stars in Slovenia by following this link.

Since Slovenia welcomed its first Michelin guide edition in 2020, the culinary scene has achieved success. In the first year, five restaurants were awarded with one star and one with two stars. In 2021, the number increased with six restaurants receiving one star and another achieving two stars. In 2022, the number of one-starred restaurants grew to nine, with one restaurant retaining its two-star status. In 2023, Slovenia celebrated its first three-star restaurant, alongside one restaurant holding two stars and seven others earning one star.

Discover Slovenian gastronomy on TasteSlovenia.

SOURCE Slovenian Tourist Board

