AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Bringtalent Corporate Opens Hong Kong Office, Signaling Expansion into Global Talent Recruitment

PRNewswire June 27, 2024

HONG KONG, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In May 2024, BRT Consulting Limited, a subsidiary of Bringtalent Corporate, announced the establishment of an office focus on headhunting in Hong Kong, marking a significant milestone in the company’s international growth trajectory. Hong Kong, a global hub for finance, trade, and culture, boasts unparalleled geographical advantages and a wealth of cross-border talent, providing an ideal setting for Bringtalent Consulting’s venture into international talent recruitment.

With its superior professional capabilities and deep industry knowledge, Bringtalent Corporate has emerged as a key player in corporate talent acquisition. The company leverages an extensive network of channels and partnerships, utilizing keen market insights and broad experience to address recruitment challenges, earning widespread acclaim and trust. BRT Corporate has forged strong ties with leading international firms and institutions, enhancing access to a diverse talent pool and customized recruitment services for its clients.

From 2023 to 2024, Bringtalent Corporate significantly expanded its market presence both domestically and internationally. It has aided many Chinese companies in building up teams overseas. It assembled nearly 20-person teams for two family offices in Hong Kong and built a private equity fund team in the United States, staffing key roles including HR, Finance Head, Investment Manager, and Investment Relations Head. The firm also sourced two Sales Directors for a consumer goods firm in the US and provided local legal consulting services. Further, it facilitated the engagement of Country Managers across several Southeast Asian countries for a healthcare company and aided a solar energy firm in hiring a Sales Director in Germany, etc. 

Bringtalent Corporate’s market research team conducts thorough analyses of global talent mobility trends, industry developments, and market demands, offering precise insights and recruitment strategies. Committed to a client-centered approach, the firm understands each client’s specific needs and cultural nuances, delivering tailored recruitment services from talent scouting to onboarding, ensuring both skill match and cultural fit.

As the technology, energy (e.g. Oil&Gas or solar), healthcare, and intelligent manufacturing sectors further expand, they present new growth opportunities. The intensifying competition for overseas talent poses a significant challenge, one that BRT Corporate is successfully addressing.

As companies navigate new opportunities and challenges in the global arena, Bringtalent Corporate serves as a crucial ally and leader, dedicated to helping businesses expand their reach into international markets through strategic collaboration and expert guidance.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bringtalent-corporate-opens-hong-kong-office-signaling-expansion-into-global-talent-recruitment-302184331.html

SOURCE Bringtalent Corporate

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.