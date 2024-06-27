AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

The Matrix Cup Cyber Security Competition Officially Opens

PRNewswire June 27, 2024

QINGDAO, China, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On June 26th, the opening ceremony of the Matrix Cup Cyber Security Competition, also known as the Global Digital Intelligence Security Conference, was held at the Qingdao International Convention Center. The competition was hosted by 360 Digital Security Group and VUL.AI, undertaken by ISC platform and SecOps platform, and co-organized by Cyber Peace and Integrity Technology Group. As a top-level cyber security event with high specifications, large scale and generous prize money in the Eastern Hemisphere, the Matrix Cup has attracted more than 1000 teams from China, Vietnam, and Malaysia and other countries to participate with 20 million prize money, multi-dimensional competitions, and innovative competition systems.

(PRNewsfoto/Matrix Cup)

With the theme of “Intelligent Defense Security, Digital Enlightenment for the Future”, the main forum of the Matrix Cup gathered security pioneers, expert think tanks, and industry leaders to participate in depth, and jointly exchange hot topics such as artificial intelligence innovation and governance, intelligent network security defense system construction, and new progress in large-scale model security research, and drew a new blueprint for the integrated development of digital security and AI technology.

The first Matrix Cup Cyber Security Competition set up three tracks: vulnerability mining, artificial intelligence, and team offensive and defensive confrontation. At present, the offline finals of major competitions are in full swing with a prize pool of 20 million yuan, providing a broad stage for the world’s top teams to compete and interact.

In addition, during the Matrix Cup, special activities such as the Innovation Exhibition Area and the Matrix Cup Night were also created to gather the digital security industry ecosystem, build a new platform for major security vendors, technology giants, and top teams to display their achievements and cooperate and exchange, and promote the high-quality development of the network security industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-matrix-cup-cyber-security-competition-officially-opens-302184581.html

SOURCE Matrix Cup

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.