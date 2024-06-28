AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

CO2 AI Launches First Solution to Compute Product Emissions at Scale

PRNewswire June 29, 2024

PARIS, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CO2 AI introduces the first scalable solution to compute carbon emissions for thousands of products, enabling companies to reduce their environmental impact.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9277651-co2-ai-launches-solution-compute-product-emissions-scale/

Traditional methods like manual Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) are slow, inconsistent, and costly. According to the 2023 Carbon Survey by CO2 AI and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), only 38% of companies receive adequate product-level data from suppliers.

CO2 AI’s solution provides a scalable method to compute emissions, adhering to leading industry standards with full traceability and auditability.

“We’re proud to enable sustainability leaders to transparently respond to increasing customer requests and create more eco-friendly products”, notes Charlotte Degot, CEO and Co-Founder, CO2 AI.

Proprietary Innovation to Compute Emissions at Scale

CO2 AI’s advanced computation engine enriches raw data and allocates emissions across the product development cycle. Using Generative AI, it matches relevant emission factors to product data in minutes, a process that previously took months.

Symrise, which manufactures 35,000 products for 6,000 customers in 150 countries, leverages CO2 AI to achieve Net Zero in direct emissions and a 30% reduction in indirect emissions by 2030.

“We are delighted to start a collaboration with CO2 AI to measure product-level emissions at scale, from our 10,000 raw materials to our 90 production sites”, explains Claire Du Peloux, Sustainability Project Manager, Symrise.

Reliable Emissions Data with Full Traceability

CO2 AI records all emissions data and computation methods in a single source-of-truth. The methodology complies with standards such as PACT, TfS, PEF, ISO 14067, and ISO 14044, ensuring regulatory compliance.

Unlocking Actionable Decarbonization Opportunities

Detailed product footprints are essential for decarbonization. Sustainability and R&D teams use this data to identify emissions hotspots and simulate changes at the product or portfolio level, enabling eco-design.

Facilitating Collaboration to Reach Net Zero

Indirect emissions from suppliers account for about 75% of a company’s carbon footprint, making collaboration vital for achieving Net Zero. CO2 AI allows users to easily export and share product footprints, meeting the demand for transparency while enabling the decarbonization of entire industries.

To learn more: https://www.co2ai.com/blog/co2-ai-unveils-the-first-solution-to-compute-product-footprints-at-scale

For more information, contact: Lisa Bardet, Head of Growth, CO2 AI – lisa@co2ai.com

About CO2 AI

CO2 AI, the end-to-end sustainability platform, helps large and complex organizations measure their impact, identify actionable levers, and achieve large-scale reductions using AI.

 

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2450083/CO2_AI_Product_Footprinting.mp4

 

 

CO2 AI Logo

 

SOURCE CO2 AI

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.