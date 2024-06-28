AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Regent Hong Kong Named #1 Best Hong Kong Hotel at the Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards

PRNewswire June 28, 2024

HONG KONG, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Regent Hong Kong has been widely recognized since its reopening in November 2023. The hotel has continued to receive prestigious awards as it attracts discerning global travellers to its serene location on Victoria Harbour. In addition to being named to the coveted Travel + Leisure It List 2024 and Condé Nast Traveler Hot List, Regent Hong Kong was recently awarded the title of Best Hong Kong Hotel at the Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards. These accolades further cement Regent Hong Kong’s reputation as a premier luxury destination.

As per Regent Hong Kong Managing Director Michel Chertouh, “Since re-emerging on Hong Kong’s dynamic hotel scene last year, we are thrilled to receive such positive feedback from our guests and consequently numerous awards of distinction. While we are home to an unrivalled harbourfront location and a unique new design by Hong Kong-born design visionary Chi Wing Lo with serene interiors juxtaposing cinematic views of Victoria Harbour, what truly sets us apart is the highly personalised service by our dedicated team, as well as the quality and consistency of every aspect of the guest experience. We strive to offer a truly exceptional stay in the heart of this vibrant city.”

Regent Hong Kong also been recognised for its culinary excellence with numerous awards for many of the restaurants within the celebrated Dining Destination. The Steak House at Regent Hong Kong Hotel is delighted to announce its ranking of 101 in the prestigious World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants for 2024. This esteemed recognition is a testament to the restaurant’s unwavering commitment to culinary excellence and providing an unparalleled dining experience for its patrons. 

As one of only two Asian steakhouses to make the Best 101 Steakhouse listing, The Steak House at Regent Hong Kong Hotel exemplifies the vibrant culinary scene in Asia. Guests can expect an unforgettable culinary journey at The Steak House, with its elegant ambiance, attentive service, and a menu that showcases the finest cuts of beef from around the world. Relish curated selections of prime meat from pristine farms, perfectly seared on the original charcoal grill, accompanied by imaginative starters, reinvented classics, an elaborate salad bar, and decadent desserts. Savor the world’s finest wines and discover new sensations with magnum bottle vintages. 

https://hongkong.regenthotels.com/image-video-gallery/

