  • investigation

Hukumonline Launches Comprehensive Law Firm Directory As a Guide for Investment and Business in Indonesia

PRNewswire June 28, 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Amid the dynamic and complex regulatory landscape in Indonesia, the business sector increasingly relies on external legal expertise to navigate various legal challenges. Over the past year, at least 129 law firms in Indonesia have handled merger and acquisition cases, while 125 firms have managed arbitration, litigation, and dispute resolution cases. In total, these law firms have handled more than 3,000 cases, reflecting the robust interaction between business and law in the country.

“The business sector requires legal certainty and the expertise of law firms and lawyers who are truly competent in their respective practice areas,” stated Arkka Dhiratara, CEO of Hukumonline, at the Hukumonline Practice Leaders & Top 100 Indonesian Law Firms 2024 event. To support businesses in finding the most capable legal experts, Hukumonline has relaunched its Practice Leaders directory.

Practice Leaders is a comprehensive directory profiling hundreds of Indonesian law firms based on their performance across 32 practice areas. In 2024, Hukumonline surveyed 228 law firms and recorded over 3,000 cases handled by these firms. This directory serves as a crucial hub, connecting in-house counsels, corporate secretaries, and other legal professionals with leading legal services.

Arsjad Rasjid, Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), expressed hope that the Practice Leaders initiative, part of Hukumonline’s Top 100 Indonesian Law Firms 2024 event, would foster collaboration among legal practitioners to create an integrity-driven legal environment. “Law firms provide essential legal services that help industries navigate regulatory frameworks, mitigate legal risks, and ensure compliance with applicable laws,” Rasjid remarked.

The Hukumonline Top 100 Indonesian Law Firms event acknowledges the achievements of law firms across the nation. This year, 236 law firms from various provinces participated, marking a 12.85% increase from 2023. The participating firms are categorized as 76.27% full-service law firms, 13.98% non-litigation law firms, and 9.74% litigation law firms.

Additionally, the Top 100 Indonesian Law Firms 2024 includes 16 categories, with three evaluated by an external jury comprising Dr. iur. Asmin Fransiska, S.H., LL.M, Dean of the Faculty of Law at Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia; Said Zaidansyah, Country Director Papua New Guinea Resident Mission – Asian Development Bank (ADB); and Seradesy Sumardi, President of the Indonesia Corporate Counsel Association (ICCA). The jury assesses law firms based on qualitative data, including descriptions of the work and transactions handled over the past year.

“We meticulously evaluate each candidate based on strict and objective criteria. Through this process, the jury not only identifies law firms and practitioners who have shown achievement but also promotes higher professional standards across the legal industry,” said Seradesy Sumardi on behalf of the jury.

About Hukumonline

Founded in 2000 by several prominent legal practitioners and lawyers in Indonesia, Hukumonline aims to be a one-stop solution for Indonesian legal practitioners and functions as a technology-based regulatory platform (reg-tech) that democratizes access to law and empowers legal professionals through the provision of legal knowledge in various forms. Our database includes collections of classified regulations and court decisions, comprehensive legal analyses and reports, as well as easily understandable articles on legal issues.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hukumonline-launches-comprehensive-law-firm-directory-as-a-guide-for-investment-and-business-in-indonesia-302185795.html

SOURCE Hukumonline

