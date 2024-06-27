AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Sunarso Wins Best CEO as BRI Takes Home 11 Awards at FinanceAsia Awards 2024

PRNewswire June 29, 2024

HONG KONG, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) continues to excel in the global financial industry. Recently, BRI received 11 awards from FinanceAsia at the FinanceAsia Awards and Asia’s Best Companies Poll Gala Dinner 2024 held in Hong Kong on June 27, 2024.

Hong Kong (06/28) - Recognized for his strategic leadership, BRI President Director Sunarso won the Best CEO awards. Under his ambitious leadership, the bank won a total of 11 awards from Finance Asia 2024.

BRI President Director Sunarso, who was present at the ceremony to receive the awards, emphasized that the honors reflect the company’s commitment to both economic and social progress, particularly through its support of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Of the 11 awards, seven were in the Asia’s Best Companies category, with awards such as Best CEO for Sunarso, Best Managed Company, and Best Investor Relations. The other four awards, including Best Bank for Financial Inclusion and Best Sustainable Bank, were in the FinanceAsia Awards category. Since 1996, FinanceAsia, a leading business and finance magazine based in Hong Kong, has provided comprehensive insight into economic trends and corporate activity in the Asia-Pacific region, including mergers and acquisitions.

“These awards are dedicated to the more than 110,000 BRI workers who have shown strong commitment and dedication, enabling the BRI to continue to play a vital role in Indonesia’s economic wheel. We also dedicate these awards to all MSMEs, which are the backbone of the Indonesian economy, for their fighting spirit and perseverance under challenging conditions,” Sunarso said.

In June 2024 alone, BRI received three prestigious international recognitions. Forbes named BRI the largest company in Indonesia on its Global 2000 list, ranking it 308th in the world, ahead of global giants such as Starbucks and Renault. Forbes highlighted BRI’s impressive revenues of US$14.95 billion, profits of US$3.6 billion and total assets of US$125.45 billion.

In addition, Fortune introduced the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list, where BRI ranked first in Indonesia’s financial sector and 15th overall among Southeast Asian companies. BRI reported revenues of $14.9 billion, profits of $3.9 billion and assets of $127.6 billion, confirming its strong financial position in the region.

“Despite global economic uncertainty and high interest rates, BRI’s recognition by Forbes, Fortune and Finance Asia underscores the international recognition of its strategic initiatives. These achievements position BRI as a leader in the Indonesian and global banking industry,” Sunarso concluded.

For more information on BRI, please visit www.bri.co.id   

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sunarso-wins-best-ceo-as-bri-takes-home-11-awards-at-financeasia-awards-2024-302185869.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.