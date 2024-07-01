AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

Egg White Rice – an Innovative Food for the Health-Conscious

PRNewswire July 1, 2024

BANGKOK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chula Faculty of Allied Health Sciences has launched a ready-to-eat flourless rice innovation made from egg whites, branded as eggydayThis product is low in calories, filled with good-quality protein, high in calcium, complete with dietary fibers, and free of gluten.  It is suitable for health-conscious people trying to control their weight, the elderly, and those suffering from diabetes.

Rice is a staple food for Thai people and is always present at every meal.  However, consuming too much rice can negatively affect health, leading to weight gain and  high blood sugar levels, particularly for diabetic patients who must control their consumption of starch and sugar.

Therefore, a research team, led by Professor Dr. Sirichai Adisakwattana, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, Head of the research project on egg white rice products, and Co-Founder of Thandee Innofood Co., Ltd. Startup, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University developed “eggyday” egg white rice substitute through Protein Transformation technology, then shaped into rice grains, and finally sterilized at 121 degrees Celsius heat.

“The production process transforms the egg white protein structure into egg white rice that has the shape, taste, and texture of rice while still maintaining egg white complete nutritional value,” said Prof. Dr. Sirichai.

Guaranteed by the Bangkok International Intellectual Property Invention Innovation and Technology Exposition award, “eggyday” egg white rice is perfect for people with weight problems and those who have undergone stomach surgery due to obesity.  It also works well for health-conscious individuals and suits the lifestyle of city dwellers who often do not have time to prepare their meals. 

Some highlights of “eggyday” egg white rice

  • Starch-free
  • Only 20 kilocalories (kcal): 100 grams/ pouch
  • High quality protein
  • High calcium
  • Complete dietary fibers
  • Gluten-free
  • Can be stored up to 18 months without refrigeration.
  • Convenient packets

eggyday” egg white rice is available at health food stores and leading department stores.  It can also be ordered online via Facebook, Line@, TikTok, and Instagram: @eggyday.official

Read more at  https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/170052/ 

Media Contact:      

Chula Communication Center      

Email: Pataraporn.r@chula.ac.th  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/egg-white-rice–an-innovative-food-for-the-health-conscious-302186646.html

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

