ASEAN Japan Cybersecurity Community Alliance (AJCCA) Signs Global Partnership MOU with ASOCIO

PRNewswire July 1, 2024

– New Prospects for Digital Innovation in the Asia-Pacific Region-  

TOKYO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ —  ASEAN Japan Cybersecurity Community Alliance (AJCCA) (Host Country: Jakarta, Indonesia, Chairman: Mr. Rudi Lumanto) and the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO) (Location: Taiwan, Chairman: Mr. Brian Shen) representing ICT service-related business associations from 24 Asian-Pacific countries, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on February 27, 2024. This agreement aims to strengthen collaboration between ASEAN’s association alliance focused on cybersecurity and an association federation deploying ICT services in the markets of 24 Asian-Pacific countries.

◼︎ Background and Purpose:

Through the collaboration between ASOCIO, with its broad market presence across various countries, and AJCCA, which specializes in cybersecurity information, knowledge, experience, and networking, the regional cybersecurity environment in the context of digital innovation will be enhanced. This collaboration not only improves the safety of supply chains operating in Asia but also fosters cooperation between industry, government, and academia, thereby creating new business opportunities for ICT service vendors.

The partnership between ASOCIO and AJCCA marks a significant step forward in the digital transformation of the Asia-Pacific region. Both organizations are committed to actively contributing to the establishment of a secure and sustainable digital environment in the region.

◼︎ About ASOCIO: 

The Asian-Oceanian computing industry organization (ASOCIO) is an ICT federation organized by ICT associations representing 24 economies throughout the Asia Pacific. ASOCIO was established in 1984 with founding members from Chinese Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand. It is the most time-honored and active international ICT trade organization in Asia and Oceania. Its influence covers more than 20,000 ICT companies in the region. ASOCIOʼs objective is to promote, encourage and foster relationships and trade among its members, and to develop the computing industry in the region.

For more information, visit the official website: https://www.asocio.org

◼︎ About AJCCA: 

AJCCA is a consortium of 9 cybersecurity communities from the ASEAN region and Japan. AJCCA symbolizes a groundbreaking initiative in cross-border cooperation, aiming to strengthen cybersecurity measures and foster a robust digital ecosystem among cybersecurity communities by all for all.

For more information, visit the official website: https://ajcca.net

◼︎ AJCCA’s official website news link:
https://ajcca.net/news/ajcca-and-asocio-new-partnership

Media Contact: AJCCA Secretariat, yuko.n@ycrg.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asean-japan-cybersecurity-community-alliance-ajcca-signs-global-partnership-mou-with-asocio-302185440.html

SOURCE ASEAN Japan Cybersecurity Community Alliance (AJCCA)

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

