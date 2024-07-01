MINISO Continues Winning Streak at 2024 Retail Asia Awards, Bags Two Awards for Second Year in a Row

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MINISO, the renowned global lifestyle brand, has won two prestigious awards at the Retail Asia Award 2024. The awards won by MINISO this year are Store Design of the Year (Small) – China and Store Design of the Year (Small) – Indonesia. This is the second consecutive year that MINISO has received recognition at this esteemed event, once again proving its leading position in the retail industry. These awards echo the International Retailer of the Year award the brand received last year, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the Chinese retail world.

The Retail Asia Awards is a prestigious event that recognizes excellence and innovation in the retail industry across Asia. Celebrating outstanding achievements in various categories, the awards highlight the creativity, resilience, and customer-centric approaches of leading retailers. With its broad reach and esteemed reputation, the Retail Asia Awards not only honors regional leaders but also sets global benchmarks, showcasing the best practices and trends that shape the future of retail worldwide.

This year, the MINISO Shanghai flagship store, honored with the Store Design of the Year (Small) – China award, transforms shopping into an engaging journey through its enchanting Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear universe. Spanning 1,000 square meters, this store presents over 3,000 trendy lifestyle items across dedicated experiential zones for key product categories. It captivates with meticulously curated displays, interactive merry-go-rounds, and thematic areas, creating a joyful and unparalleled shopping experience for customers.

Similarly, the MINISO Indonesia flagship store received the Store Design of the Year (Small) – Indonesia award this year. The store, launched during MINISO’s 10th anniversary and garnered widespread attention and buzz, now is a heaven for Sanrio IP enthusiasts, offering a rich selection of beloved global IPs for a broad audience. Adorned in cheerful pastel pink, the storefront features favorites like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and Cinnamoroll. Inside, an exclusive Sanrio-themed photo booth invites customers to create joyful memories. The store’s design and layout are meticulously crafted to amplify the fun shopping experience, merging IP-themed elements with MINISO’s signature playful style, creating a perfect blend of joy and whimsy.

Last year, with the new brand strategy announcement, MINISO launched its premium flagship store in Chengdu, China. Spanning 1,000 square meters across three floors, the store features the retailer’s new “Wink” symbol in its design and showcases a novel Fragrance Museum. It offers a unique shopping experience where customers can engage with products through touch, smell, and sound. This innovative approach earned the store the 2023 Store Design of the Year (Small) award.

These stores feature immersive themes of popular IPs such as Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear from Disney and Sanrio characters, creating a joyful and unique shopping experience for consumers, showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovative retail projects and initiatives as it advances in the global marketplace with its new brand strategy.

MINISO’s growth and success can be attributed to its brand strategy upgrade in 2023. The company has focused on upgrading its consumption scenes, store image, and services to enhance the overall shopping experience for its customers. By creating an innovative model inspired by interest-based consumption, MINISO has solidified its position as a globalized super brand.

With a presence in more than 110 markets and 6,630 stores worldwide, MINISO’s long-term vision is to become the world’s leading IP design retail group. To achieve this, MINISO plans to add 900-1,100 new stores globally by 2024.

