AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

AMI Becomes the First IFV to Achieve NVIDIA System Software Validation Toolkit Compliance on NVIDIA MGX AI Servers

PRNewswire July 2, 2024

ATLANTA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AMI®, the global leader in Dynamic Firmware for worldwide computing, today is pleased to announce the complete validation and compliance of its MegaRAC® SP-X manageability solution with the NVIDIA Validation Suite (NVVS) and on NVIDIA MGX modular platforms, powered by the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip.

AMI Corporate Logo

AMI’s industry-leading MegaRAC SP-X Server Management Solution offers unparalleled remote management capabilities for server platforms. Its seamless performance and reliability consistently ensure the stability, safety, and security of managed servers.

NVVS serves as a purpose-built, system-level tool intended for use in production environments to evaluate cluster-readiness levels prior to workload deployment. The validation procedure aims to address hardware defects, software and system configuration issues, diagnostic and logging deficiencies, performance degradation, and much more. Its meticulous execution helps resolve these issues, facilitating the seamless deployment of cloud-ready AI platforms.

AMI continues to deploy its global resources to support CSPs/OEMs/ODMs worldwide, powering its NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip-based server platforms designed for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI applications.

AMI is a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network.

“By adding compliance for the NVIDIA Validation Suite to our MegaRAC SP-X Server Management Solution, we are delivering high levels of confidence and compatibility to CSPs, OEMs, and ODMs as they roll out their latest NVIDIA MGX server platforms with NVIDIA Grace CPU and NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips,” says Anurag Bhatia, SVP – Global Manageability Solutions Group at AMI.

Follow AMI on LinkedIn and X/Twitter to receive the latest news and announcements.

AMI® and MegaRAC® are registered trademarks of AMI in the US and/or elsewhere. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About AMI

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world’s compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI’s industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry.

SOURCE AMI

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.