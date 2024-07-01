National Cancer Society Malaysia and Gene Solutions Forge Partnership to Expand Multi-Cancer Early Detection Awareness and Access

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) and Gene Solutions are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on expanding awareness and enabling access to multi-cancer early detection (MCED) testing for the Malaysian population. This landmark partnership was inked at the inaugural National Cancer Congress Malaysia 2024 and aims to revolutionize cancer detection and improve early diagnosis rates across the nation.

The MOU, signed on 22 June by National Cancer Society Malaysia President/Medical Director Dato’ Dr. Saunthari Somasundaram and Gene Solutions Business Lead for Malaysia, Mr. Chiun Khee Lim, marks a significant step forward in the fight against cancer in Malaysia. By combining NCSM’s extensive network and outreach capabilities with Gene Solutions’ cutting-edge MCED technology, this collaboration is set to enhance awareness about the importance of early cancer detection and provide accessible testing options to a broader segment of the population.

Associate Professor Dr. Murallitharan Munisamy, Managing Director of NCSM emphasized the critical role of early detection in improving cancer survival rates. “Our partnership with Gene Solutions is a testament to our commitment to reducing the cancer burden in Malaysia. Early detection is vital in the fight against cancer, and through this collaboration, we aim to empower more Malaysians with the knowledge and tools needed for early diagnosis.”

Mr Lim echoed this sentiment, highlighting the innovative potential of MCED. “Gene Solutions is dedicated to advancing cancer diagnostics, and our collaboration with National Cancer Society Malaysia aligns perfectly with our mission to make early cancer detection more accessible. Together, we can make a significant impact on public health by identifying cancers at an earlier, more treatable stage.”

The collaboration will focus on several key areas:

Awareness Campaigns: Joint initiatives to educate the public about the benefits and availability of MCED testing, emphasizing the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes.

Community Outreach Programs: Organizing workshops, seminars, and health fairs to reach diverse communities to provide information and resources related to MCED testing.

Accessible Testing Solutions: Developing strategies to make MCED tests affordable and accessible, ensuring that more Malaysians can benefit from advanced cancer detection technologies.

Research and Data Sharing: Collaborating on projects to gather data on the effectiveness and impact of MCED testing in the Malaysian context, contributing to knowledge and best practices in cancer detection.

The partnership between National Cancer Society Malaysia and Gene Solutions represents a shared commitment to enhancing the well-being of Malaysians through proactive and preventive healthcare measures. By leveraging each organization’s strengths, this collaboration aims to set new standards in cancer awareness and early detection.

About National Cancer Society Malaysia

The National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) is Malaysia’s first non-profit cancer organisation that provides education, care, and support services for cancer patients. Over the last 58 years, it has provided comprehensive assistance to patients and caregivers. NCSM helps patients understand and cope with cancer at various stages through its Cancer and Health Screening Clinic, Nuclear Medicine Centre, Resource and Wellness Centre, Adult’s Home of Hope, and Children’s Home of Hope. To learn more about NCSM, please visit www.cancer.org.my .

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a leading genetic testing company in South-East Asia that empowers healthcare decisions with accessible and critical insights. The company enables access to next-generation genetic tests that support reproductive health and clinical oncology. Gene Solutions provides personalized minimal residual disease (MRD) detection, comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) and multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests using advanced ctDNA technology for oncology. With six international Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Laboratories in Southeast Asia, Gene Solutions is committed to enhancing healthcare with their innovative genetic solutions.

