“Twenty Years of Collaboration Leading to New Success” – The 20th Anniversary Press Conference of Medtec China Successfully Held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On the morning of June 26, 2024, the 20th Anniversary Press Conference of Medtec China was successfully held at the Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai. Mr. Jack Wei, General Manager of Informa Markets Beijing announced Medtec’s new development strategy to establish a ” Grid Medical Device Supply Chain Ecosystem”. Mr. Linc Cai, Project Director of Medtec China at Informa Markets, highlighted Medtec China’s 20-year journey and announced the key features of the Medtec China 2024.

Over 20 years of growth and development, Medtec has consistently focused on leveraging resources within the medical device supply chain. The annual exhibition in Shanghai every September serves as a critical platform for industry communication. Medtec China 2024 will take place from September 25th to 27th at Halls 1 & 2 of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. The event will bring together nearly 1,000 high-quality brand suppliers from nearly 27 countries worldwide, offering industry policies, cutting-edge product technologies, and solutions to over 80,000 medical device R&D engineers and manufacturers. Registration for the exhibition is now open. Register before midnight on September 25th to attend for free. Click here to participate now.

Building a Grid Medical Device Supply Chain Ecosystem, Leveraging Strong Resource Advantages of Informa Markets

Medtec China is a key event in China within the Medtech World series, a global exhibition brand for medical design and manufacturing under Informa Markets. Introduced in China by the Informa Group in 2005, this event has witnessed the rapid evolution and significant transformations of China’s medical equipment industry. The exhibition has expanded from 8,600 ㎡upon its introduction to China to 42,000 ㎡today, mirroring the growth of China’s medical device industry. Since 2021, China’s medical device sector has entered a golden era of development, with Medtec advancing in quality and quantity in sync with these trends. Medtec aligns with national policies aimed at accelerating the enhancement of China’s capabilities in high-end medical equipment. This includes expediting core technology research, overcoming technological and equipment bottlenecks, achieving independent control over high-end medical equipment, expanding core application resources for advanced medical equipment, and extending resources for quality testing. Medtec aims to create a “Grid Medical Device Supply Chain Ecosystem” through innovative integration. Our goal is to establish this platform as a prominent player in the domestic market while exerting global influence.

Over the next decade, the Medtec China team will leverage Informa Group’s international resources as the world’s foremost organizer of exhibitions and conferences. Medtec, Advanced Active Device Tech Expo(ADTE), Quality Expo , and Medtec Innovation—a new immersive brand event—will drive the strategy of a “Grid Medical Device Supply Chain Ecosystem”, delivering cutting-edge industry insights and trends.

Medtec 2024 will be host with ADTE and Quality Expo to advance innovative technologies, core materials, and equipment across 21 categories for medical device manufacturing. The exhibition of ADTE, initially planned for 2000 ㎡, has rapidly attracted hundreds of relevant enterprises with nearly all exhibition space sold out and plans for future expansions. Medtec 2024 is nearing completion of booth sales, with 90% already sold out. Register now to secure the remaining opportunities to participate in the exhibition. The conference section will feature a pre-show closed-door Medical Device Design and Manufacturing Technology Industry Summit, comprising a “Main Forum + Sub-forum” format. Discussions will explore Chinese and international regulations, quality standards, integration of clinical needs with scientific research, and cutting-edge technologies in active medical devices. Registration is currently open， send email to Rebecca.lv@informa.com to register now.

Supporting Medical Device Enterprises for Enhanced Efficiency Throughout the Entire Cycle, Promoting Sustainable Development

Medtec is dedicated to advancing digitalization to strengthen exhibition support and optimize booth sustainability, following a market-driven, service-oriented development approach. We provide exhibitors with high-quality products and multi-channel promotional services, ensuring year-round “pre-exhibition + exhibition + post-exhibition” publicity across all media channels. Attendees can acquire insights into exhibits and industry information at the event site. Beyond the exhibition period, Medtec utilizes various new media platforms such as WeChat public accounts, service numbers, video channels, mini-programs, microblogs, and collaborates with over 100 media partners to deliver industry information and enhance industry engagement. Medtec offers a variety of online and offline products, including virtual exhibitions, business matching platforms, media broadcast rooms, and offline salons, showcasing new industry technologies, R&D concepts, and solutions. These initiatives have earned praise from exhibitors and visitors alike.

Medtec contributes to sustainable development by fulfilling social responsibilities aligned with Informa Group’s sustainable strategy. Initiatives like the Medtec Better Stand Green Booth Program exemplify its commitment to environmental protection through tangible actions. The program aims to eliminate disposable booths, enhance booth safety and efficiency, reduce waste, and optimize booth sustainability. Partnering with over 1,000 medical device companies, Medtec’s Green Stand Program aligns with Sustainable Development Goals and supports national initiatives for carbon neutrality.

Live Broadcasting Cooperation Media: A New Era of Win-Win Collaboration

Medtec 2024 has launched the Live Show Broadcasting Cooperation Media Co-creation Program to expand the show’s impact and enhance the experience for exhibitors and visitors. Partnering with industry media, this program aims to deliver professional insights to online viewers through collaborative content creation, presenting diverse and engaging industry updates during live broadcasts. This initiative showcases real-time highlights such as the latest medical technologies, demonstrations, corporate interactions, and more, enhancing exhibitors’ brand exposure and providing an efficient online participation experience for the audience.

Mr. Jack Wei, signed cooperation agreements with Ringier and MedTech, welcoming them as media partners. Medtec looks forward to additional industry media joining to foster collaboration and drive industry development.

Medtec 2024 will be held from September 25th to 27th at Halls 1&2 of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. Pre-registration is now open, Click here to register for free.

