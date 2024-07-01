AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Embarking on a Sustainable Journey with Hi-MO X6 in Nakagawa Village- One of “the Most Beautiful Villages in Japan”

PRNewswire July 1, 2024

NAGANO, Japan, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Renowned as one of “the most beautiful villages in Japan, the quaint Nakagawa village is home to LONGi Hi-MO X6 solar panels, shining atop the Nakagawa Shopping Center Ciao. The union of solar power and tourism is setting an eco-friendly future, as the village transitions towards facilities energized by renewable resources.

Nakagawa Shopping Center Ciao, a unique commercial outlet inaugurated in 1990 by Nakagawa village, JA, and local cooperative is undergoing significant changes. As the sole shopping destination of the village offering everything from daily essentials to self-made coffee and fashionable attire, a consistently stable electricity supply has become a vital cornerstone for the center.

As reported by “THE21” magazine, soaring energy prices, specifically electricity costs, have become a key concern for Japan in 2024. As a significant consumer of energy, Nakagawa Shopping Center Ciao has installed Hi-MO X6 modules with a capacity of 122KW on the rooftop, expecting an annual electricity output of 15,9981kWh and reducing CO₂ emissions by approximately 1807 tons. Not only does it achieve electricity freedom, but it also contributes to environmental protection – a perfect pairing with the beautiful nature in the village.

HPBC-based Hi-MO X6, exhibits extraordinary power generation efficiency and aesthetics. Its robust load capacity allows clients to enjoy reliable and quality product even in Japan’s frequented extreme weather conditions. What’s more, Hi-MO X6 could act as an emergency energy supply during disasters, offering much-needed help to people in need.

The integration of Hi-MO X6 in the beautiful Nakagawa Village demonstrates a perfect blend of green energy and the natural environment, aligning seamlessly with LONGi’s mission “To make the best of solar energy to build a green world.”

Join us on this journey of green transformation with Hi-MO X6, and indulge in the tranquility and coolness brought by nature.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/embarking-on-a-sustainable-journey-with-hi-mo-x6-in-nakagawa-village–one-of-the-most-beautiful-villages-in-japan-302186715.html

SOURCE LONGi

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.