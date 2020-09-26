AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Global Multimedia Deepfake Detection Challenge 2024 Officially Announced with Over $130,000 in Prizes

PRNewswire July 1, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On July 1, The Global Multimedia Deepfake Detection Challenge 2024 (The Challenge) officially launched. This competition is co-hosted by the INCLUSION•Conference on the Bund and Ant Group, and organized by Ant Digital Technologies, with a total prize pool of 1,000,000 RMB (around $137,000).

The Challenge aims to invite participants to develop, test, and further evolve more accurate, effective, and innovative detection models against various types of Deepfake attacks in real-world scenarios, as well as to motivate innovative defense strategies and improve Deepfake recognition accuracy.

The Challenge is structured into two tracks: an image track and an audio/video track, featuring datasets with multi-dimensional face forgery methods. The comprehensive training dataset comprises over 1 million samples. Participants are tasked with developing AI models that can predict the probability of a deepfake instance. The 20 models demonstrating the highest accuracy will advance to the final round. During the final stage, a panel of experts will evaluate the top teams against criteria including accuracy, generalizability, innovation, practical applicability, and the interpretability of their solutions. The top three teams from each track will receive an invitation to the 2024 INCLUSION•Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, where they will be honored at an award ceremony and compete in an exhibition match.

Renowned industry organizations and companies will collaborate to co-organize the challenge. Key partners include the Advanced Technology Exploration Community (ATEC), the Cybersecurity College of the University of Science and Technology of China, and Ant Security Lab. ZOLOZ will contribute technical support, while Alibaba Cloud will offer the necessary computing power support.

Timeline (UTC+8):

  • Registration Deadline: July 31, 10 am
  • Test Set Available for Downloading: Aug 15, 10 am
  • Test Results Submission Deadline: Aug 22, 10 am
  • Codes & Technical Reports Submission Deadline: Aug 26, 10 am
  • Results Announcement: Early September

Registration for The Challenge is conducted on Kaggle. https://www.kaggle.com/organizations/inclusionconference-on-the-bund.

About The INCLUSION•Conference on the Bund

The inaugural INCLUSION Conference on the Bund successfully concluded on September 26, 2020, with the guidance of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government and the support of the Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau and Shanghai Huangpu District People’s Government. The 2023 INCLUSION Conference on the Bund included an 8,000 square meter technology exhibition and a 3,000 square meter green marketplace for conference goers from around the world.

For more details of the upcoming conference, visit the official website: inclusionconf.com

About Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies is Ant Group’s digital technology subsidiary. Ant Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technologies, introducing leading products like ZOLOZ, mPaaS and ZAN based on its expertise in AI, privacy computing, and security technology. Ant Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally, and facilitate digital collaboration across industries. Revenue from Ant Digital Technologies’ international business operation increased by 300% in 2023.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-global-multimedia-deepfake-detection-challenge-2024-officially-announced-with-over-130-000-in-prizes-302186779.html

SOURCE Ant Digital Technologies

