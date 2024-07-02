LT Foods partners with Australian restaurants to celebrate third edition of DAAWAT® World Biryani Day

NEW DELHI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LT Foods Ltd.’s flagship brand DAAWAT® has partnered with select restaurants in Australia to celebrate the 3rd edition of DAAWAT® World Biryani Day by bringing alive the delectable biryani experiences to all the biryani lovers.

As a part of the celebrations, select restaurants across Melbourne, Sydney and Perth will offer complimentary servings of biryani, prepared with DAAWAT® finest rice, celebrated for its exceptional quality and taste. The restaurants will showcase their unique biryani recipes, offering a variety of options that highlight the versatility and cultural significance of this iconic dish.

In Melbourne, the restaurant Chilli India would be offering delicious Biryani to its guests from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its restaurants in Melbourne Central, Epping, Preston, Coolaroo, Chadstone, Hopper’s Crossing and Docklands on 7th July’24. In Sydney, the guests can experience the unique Biryani at Grand Paradise (Rockdale), Mandi King (Auburn and Wentworthville) and Swagath Biryani House (Wentworthville) from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on 7th July’24. In Perth, people can enjoy their complimentary biryani at Royal India Restaurant at 1134 Hay Street from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 6th July’24.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ritesh Arora, CEO, India and Far East Business, LT Foods, said, “Biryani, a globally cherished delicacy, holds a revered status in the culinary world. It can connect people from all walks of life and captivate their taste buds. We believe that its universal adoration deserves its own special day. As brand DAAWAT® is integral to the finest Biryani, we conceptualised DAAWAT® World Biryani Day in the year 2022. Since then, we have remained committed to making every biryani day more special. This year, we are delighted to bring the joy of biryani to food lovers in Australia through our partnership with select restaurants. This event is not just about food; it’s about bringing communities together to celebrate a shared passion for biryani, fostering a sense of togetherness and culinary appreciation.”

Recently, the brand DAAWAT® launched an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled personalized campaign to mark the third edition of DAAWAT® World Biryani Day. This is a first-of-its-kind campaign in the essential foods category, which celebrates the world’s most loved dish. The campaign offers a personalized experience for biryani enthusiasts to create lasting memories by appearing alongside celebrated Chef Sanjeev Kapoor in the campaign.

The Link to the Campaign: https://youtu.be/jLnxWcixcZI

Click here to create your own Personalised Campaign: https://dreamadwithchefsk.daawat.com/

Talking about the latest campaign, Mr. K. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Vice President and Head of Marketing, LT Foods, shared, “We are thrilled to launch this unique AI-enabled personalized campaign for DAAWAT® World Biryani Day. This campaign will help us manage greater scale, yet personalize it for every individual who shares our love for the world’s most loved dish, biryani. Personalization enabled by AI would help biryani lovers to cook and experience the appreciation from Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. They too can share this with their loved ones. Let’s get ready to express our love for Biryani in our own special way.”

About LT Foods

LT Foods Ltd. [NSE: LTFOODS, BSE: 532783] is a leading Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space. It is a leading player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business for more than last 70 years.

