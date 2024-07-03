AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Peach Tech and Orient Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited Forge Strategic Partnership to Bridge Traditional Finance and Web3

PRNewswire July 3, 2024

HONG KONG, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Peach Tech Limited (“Peach Tech”) and Orient Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited (“Orient HK”) are delighted to announce a groundbreaking strategic partnership aimed at jointly advancing the innovation and integration of traditional financial institutions with the world of Web3 digital assets in Hong Kong.

This game-changing collaboration will see Peach Tech providing top-tier advisory services and infrastructure for the tokenization of real-world assets managed by Orient HK, under the Peach Investment Fund (PIF) and Peach Investment Fund Token (PIFT). This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Peach Tech in transforming how traditional financial assets such as real estate can be managed and tokenized, paving the way for a more integrated and innovative financial ecosystem between TradFi & crypto in Asia.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Orient HK and bring the worlds of traditional finance and blockchain closer together,” said David Koh, Chief Operating Officer of Peach Tech Limited. “This collaboration is a major step forward in demonstrating the trust and commitment traditional finance institutions place in us to be the key enabler and bridge between TradFi, CeFi and DeFi.”

“At Orient HK, we are committed to advancing the tokenization of real-world assets,” said Zhao Guodong, Director of Orient Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited. “Partnering with Peach Tech will accelerate our adoption of Web3 technologies and redefine the financial landscape.”

For more information, please visit:

About Peach Tech Limited

Peach Tech Limited is a leading technology and platform company with a focus on bridging the gap between traditional financial assets and blockchain technology, developing products that enhance market efficiency, transparency, and accessibility. It provides a wide range of services in the crypto and RWA space, including advisory, tokenization of real-world assets and token issuance. 

About Orient Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Orient Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orient Securities International Financial Group Co. Ltd, specializes in asset management services outside of mainland China. The company offers a wide range of asset management services, including the issuance and management of private funds, public funds, fully mandated investment management accounts, and investment advisory services.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/peach-tech-and-orient-asset-management-hong-kong-limited-forge-strategic-partnership-to-bridge-traditional-finance-and-web3-302187909.html

SOURCE Peach Tech Limited; Orient Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited

