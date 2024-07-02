AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hyundai Motor and Hilton Grand Vacations Agreed to Collaborate on Expanding Customer EV Experience

PRNewswire July 2, 2024
  • Collaboration to offer premium customer experiences and sustainable mobility solutions in major tourist destinations
  • Relationship aims to create better travel experiences through human-centered innovation and sustainable mobility
  • Hyundai and Hilton Grand Vacations plan to launch new ventures offering unique EV experiences at travel destinations, starting in Hawaii

TOKYO and SEOUL, South Korea, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company and Hilton Grand Vacations APAC & Hawaii (HGV) today have agreed to collaborate on expanding customer EV experience and discover potential customers.

(from left) Yoo Seok Chung, Executive Vice President of Hyundai Motor; Jeff Bernier, Senior Vice President of Hilton Grand Vacations APAC & Hawaii

The alliance between Hyundai Motor and HGV will establish collaborative programs to provide premium customer experiences and sustainable mobility solutions in major tourist destinations across Hawaii.

Hyundai Mobility Japan (HMJ) introduced the ‘Hyundai Mobility Passport’ campaign in April, aimed at offering customers a chance to experience Hyundai vehicles at designated locations on Oahu Island in Hawaii, as the island is an ideal location for this program thanks to the U.S. state’s eco-friendly awareness and a recent increase in EV usage across the islands.

Following the initiative, Hyundai and HGV plan to collaborate and roll out the ‘Hyundai Mobility Passport in Kona’ program starting this summer.

Through this program, Hyundai Motor aims to enhance customer satisfaction and brand recognition by offering unique EV experiences at travel destinations. Launching in Hawaii, the company will review its plan to expand this initiative globally based on future demand and customer response to EVs.

“Our collaboration with Hilton Grand Vacations is surely a part of our efforts to provide seamless EV experience to our customers,” said Yoo Seok Chung, Executive Vice President of Hyundai Motor Company. “This relationship will create new opportunities to introduce Hyundai’s remarkable electric vehicles to eco-conscious travelers in Hawaii.”

Hyundai Motor is striving to create a better world through human-centered innovation guided by its brand vision of ‘Progress for Humanity.’ This vision drives innovation in sustainable mobility across various fields.

HGV, a leading global timeshare brand, offers new vacation styles and exceptional experiences to travelers around the world, advocating a sustainable journey.

Hyundai Motor and HGV are teaming up to provide seamless electric vehicle (EV) experiences at customer destinations to offer eco-friendly forms of travel.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hyundai-motor-and-hilton-grand-vacations-agreed-to-collaborate-on-expanding-customer-ev-experience-302187738.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

