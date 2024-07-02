AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yaber Projector T2 Shortlisted for the Future’s Innovation Awards 2024

PRNewswire July 2, 2024

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, is excited to share that its newest innovation, the Yaber Projector T2, has made the shortlist for the Innovation Awards 2024 presented by Future. Not long ago, the Yaber T2 projector was also named a finalist for this year’s International Design Excellence Awards. This recognition underscores Yaber’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional user experiences.

Yaber Projector T2

The Future Innovation Awards celebrate the most innovative products and companies in the technology industry. Being shortlisted for this award is a testament to the Yaber Projector T2’s advanced features, superior performance, and the Yaber’s dedication to innovation.

The Yaber Projector T2 offers native 1080P resolution and 450 ANSI Lumens of brightness, delivering a vivid and immersive viewing experience. Coupled with dual JBL speakers with Dolby Audio support, Yaber T2 creates one of the most balanced audiovisual systems in its class. Designed with a functional handle for portability and stability as a stand, it also features built-in batteries that support up to 2.5 hours of movie playback or 18 hours of Bluetooth-connected music. This makes Yaber T2 perfect for both home and on-the-go entertainment. The intuitive interface and remote control make navigation simple, enhancing the overall user experience.

The recognition by IDEA and Future Innovation Awards highlights the projector’s unique capabilities and reflects Yaber’s continuous efforts to push the boundaries of what is possible in projection technology. For more information about the Yaber Projector T2, please visit Yaber Amazon Store.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence. For the latest updates, visit www.yaber.com to redefine excellence in entertainment.

SOURCE YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED

