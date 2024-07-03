AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

PINKERTON ACQUIRES VERIFACT INVESTIGATIONS, EXPANDS SERVICES ACROSS AUSTRALIA

PRNewswire July 3, 2024

Australian security company to bring $3 million revenue, expanded investigations focus and national reach to Pinkerton Australia

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pinkerton, a global provider of comprehensive risk management services and solutions, announced today the acquisition of Verifact Investigations, an Australian company specializing in investigations with operations across the country. This strategic acquisition will allow Pinkerton to expand services to new clients across Australia and bolster its investigative capabilities.

“Verifact Investigations has a proven track record of more than 30 years of operating across Australia. Verifact’s team of skilled professionals and deep roots in the insurance investigations space makes it an ideal complement to Pinkerton’s investigations and risk work in Australia,” said Adam Chambers, managing director for Pinkerton’s Asia Pacific South unit. “We will leverage the national reach, experienced personnel, expansive network and dedicated investigation expertise added by this acquisition to deliver an even greater value to our current and future clients across Australia.”

“As Verifact joins Pinkerton, a longtime leader in the security space, our clients will benefit from the resources and experience of this global company, as well as their expertise in risk management and beyond,” said Verifact owner Dan Crowley.

The acquisition will provide Pinkerton with experienced employees and a vast network of contacts across the country, as well as a portfolio of customers across the legal, insurance and retail industries. As Pinkerton continues to expand its offerings in Australia, the company is focused on growing its insurance investigations, on-site risk assessment and executive protection service lines.

To learn more about Pinkerton, please visit pinkerton.com.

About Pinkerton

Since 1850, Pinkerton has brought expertise that extends beyond conducting best-in-class investigations. We help deter and reduce threats by formulating high-level security strategies and plans. Our global network offers a single source for your risk management and security needs — investigations, risk consulting and protection — whether strategic or tactical, incident-driven or full-time with embedded subject matter experts. This empowers us to continuously assess the risk to your people and places, design high-level security strategies and deliver the right solution for you, anywhere in the world, 24/7/365.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pinkerton-acquires-verifact-investigations-expands-services-across-australia-302188510.html

SOURCE Pinkerton

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.