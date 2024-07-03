AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JA Solar Awarded EcoVadis Silver Medal for Outstanding Sustainability Performance

July 3, 2024

BEIJING, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar has been awarded the EcoVadis Silver Medal for its exceptional sustainability performance, according to the recently released EcoVadis evaluation outcome.

JA Solar achieved its highest historical score of 62 points in the assessment. This remarkable performance distinguishes JA Solar among over 75,000 companies across more than 200 industries worldwide. This score surpasses 80% of the companies, with an impressive individual score of 80 points in the environmental category.

EcoVadis is a globally recognised platform that provides sustainability ratings, intelligence, and tools. Its review and evaluation methods are based on leading standards such as GRI, UNGC, and ISO 26000, and is supervised by an international scientific committee. The evaluation criteria primarily include four aspects: environment, labor & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, aiming to evaluate the ESG performance of enterprises on a global scale. Currently, procurement teams of over 600 large multinational companies use EcoVadis rating results in their daily procurement decisions.

With the mission of “developing solar power to benefit the planet,” JA Solar has been focusing on sustainable development for a long time. In 2022, JA Solar released its first Sustainable Development and ESG Report and proposed its sustainable development concept of “Green to Green, Green to Grow, Green to Great.”

JA Solar has set medium-and-long term strategic goals for sustainable development. It aims to reduce the total greenhouse gas emissions within its operating scope by 42% compared to 2023 by 2030 (Scope 1 & 2) and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 (Scope 1, 2 & 3), becoming a leading sustainable development enterprise globally. Under this blueprint, JA Solar takes “Together Towards Tomorrow” as the driving force and firmly carries out multi-party actions to address uncertainties and challenges in the environment, society, and governance, aiming to create a better sustainable future.

About JA Solar

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products. With multiple manufacturing bases and 13 sales subsidiaries around the world, the company’s business covers silicon wafers, cells, modules and PV power stations. JA Solar products are available in 165 countries and regions. With its advantages of continuous technological innovation, sound financial performance, and well-established global sales and service networks, JA Solar has been well received and highly recognized by customers from home and abroad. The company has been listed on Fortune China 500 and Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises for several consecutive years.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

