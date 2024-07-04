AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Valtech Valuation Provides Valuation in Structured Products Including Fixed Coupon Notes (FCN)

PRNewswire July 4, 2024

HONG KONG, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Valtech provides sophisticated valuation services of Fixed Coupon Notes (FCN) and structured products with reliability and transparency needed for regular financial and investor reporting. FCN becomes increasingly common for investors with a stable or moderately bullish market view to earn an enhanced return (while bearing the risk of unfavorable market movement). Other structured products including total return swaps, debt-linked notes, or virtual asset linked notes etc. are also covered by Valtech’s valuation service. 

Accuracy and Reliability in Valuation

Structured products, often consisting of multiple financial instruments, require expert analysis to ensure their true value is fairly represented. Valtech’s valuation services are distinguished by their accuracy and reliability. The team at Valtech includes Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), Chartered Financial Analysts (CFAs), and Financial Risk Managers (FRMs). This diverse expertise ensures that sophisticated modeling techniques such as credit risk modelling and Monte Carlo simulation are employed to dissect the components of structured products, delivering precise valuations that ensure financial reports reflect true and fair value.

Expertise in Financial Reporting Standards

Understanding and complying with financial reporting standards is crucial. Valtech’s team possesses deep knowledge of relevant standards such as IFRS 9, IFRS 13, and US GAAP. This expertise ensures that all valuations adhere to international and local regulatory requirements, providing comprehensive reports that meet compliance standards and offer clarity and assurance for auditors, regulators, and stakeholders.

Transparent Valuation Reporting

Transparency is paramount in financial and investor reporting. Valtech’s valuation reports are detailed, providing a clear elaboration of summary of key terms, valuation methodology, and key inputs and assumptions of the valuation process and outcome. The service of Valtech comes with answering reviewer’s queries from clients’ auditors. This level of transparency enhances the credibility of the reports and fosters trust among clients and their auditors.

Choosing Valtech means partnering with a leader in financial consultancy dedicated to quality financial reporting. Valtech’s client-centric approach ensures support throughout the reporting process, they usually impress clients with knowledge that is beyond valuation.

About Valtech Valuation

Valtech originated from Asia, blending the distinct philosophies and strengths of Hong Kong and Singapore to deliver international-caliber valuation services with dedication. Valtech team now includes local experts in UK, Australia and Mainland China. Learn more about Valtech Valuation by visiting their global mobile application at https://valuation.vip

Valtech’s qualified team comprises members with PhD, CPA, CFA, Chartered Valuation Surveyors of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, and valuers accredited with Business Valuation (ABV) by AICPA and CVA qualifications in Singapore.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/valtech-valuation-provides-valuation-in-structured-products-including-fixed-coupon-notes-fcn-302188788.html

SOURCE GreenCo ESG Advisory Limited

