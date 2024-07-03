AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
RuggON’s New Vehicle-Mounted PC Can Exchange Data From The South Pole!

PRNewswire July 3, 2024

The VORTEX Vehicle-Mounted Computer (VMC) is designed to connect to the Iridium® satellite network – the only network that covers 100% of the planet, including all of the north and south poles – for reliable connectivity anywhere on the planet. This VMC is made for extreme connectivity in extremely remote areas and harsh environments. 

TAIPEI, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — RuggON, a leading manufacturer of rugged computing solutions for harsh environments (part of Ubiqconn Technology, Inc.) today introduced the Iridium Connected™ VORTEX, a powerful ruggedized Vehicle-Mounted Computer (VMC) that provides truly global, reliable connectivity. With its special antenna and built-in satellite-communications module, the Vortex offers extreme connectivity (two-way data and message exchange) in extremely remote areas that are not covered by terrestrial signals like 5G and Wi-Fi.

The Vortex is a compact, all-in-one VMC (with a 7″ screen) that is not only ruggedized for shocks and bad weather, but also fits snugly on the dashboard of any vehicle – for increased survivability in the worst kind of weather. The fact that the whole all-in-one system is only seven inches wide and fits on a vehicle’s dashboard, makes it perfect for providing powerful computing (13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5) and satcom connectivity to vehicle crews who have to operate in extremely remote areas and very bad weather.

RuggON’s rugged Iridium Connected Vortex VMC will be on display at RuggON’s trade-show booths over the coming months – including at MINExpo (Las Vegas, 24-26 September) and IMARC (Sydney 29-31 October). 

With its powerful processing and extreme connectivity, this rugged VMC is ideal for demanding industries like mining, maritime, aviation, government, industrials, energy (oil and gas), transportation, agriculture, exploration, etc. It is also an ideal solution for any scientist or explorer who wants a powerful VMC that can keep them connected when they venture out to the most remote corners of the planet, far beyond the reach of 5G towers.

“RuggON is proud to bring such a unique and versatile VMC to the market. If our users move out of range of 5G and WiFi services, they can still connect via Iridium’s global satellite network, which covers every corner of the planet, including the North and South Poles,” said Sean Lee, vice president of RuggON. “On top of that, the Vortex is ruggedized to withstand extreme temperatures, dust, rain, shocks, vibration, and more. It really offers extreme connectivity in extreme environments.”

RuggON’s Iridium Connected Vortex VMC – Overview:

The Vortex is a ruggedized VMC that is designed to thrive in extreme environments – for industries like Mining, Maritime, Aviation, Government, Industrials, Energy (Oil and Gas), Transportation, Agriculture, etc.

CPU:

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5

OS:

Windows 11

RAM:

DDR5 up to 32G

Storage:

Up to 256G

Display:

7″ TFT LCD WSVGA (1024 x 600), 500 nits brightness

Communications:  

LEO (satcom), 5G / 4G/LTE, WiFi 7, GNSS, BT5.4, NFC

I / O:

RS232, USB2 Type C, CAN Bus, Ethernet, DI/DO

Durability:

IP65, MIL-STD-810H

Temp. Range:

-30°C to 55°C

Ruggon.com        Vehicle mount computer

SOURCE Ubiqconn Technology (USA) Inc.

