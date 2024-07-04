AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Seizing a Threefold Victory! PM-International Malaysia Wins Three Awards at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Malaysia

PRNewswire July 4, 2024

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Malaysia culminated in a spectacular celebration of innovation, perseverance, and inclusive growth on 7th June at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Organized annually in 16 markets by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards presents Asia’s largest award networking platform. Themed “Celebrating Inclusive Entrepreneurship”, the Awards aims to honor and celebrate visionary business leaders and enterprises whose initiatives and strategies have actively contributed to the realization of an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in Malaysia.

PM-International Malaysia has claimed awards under the Corporate Excellence and Inspirational Brand Awards. The company’s CEO, Mr. Paul Yung Ken Hoe, was also recognized as a Master Entrepreneur that evening. Established in 2003, PM-International Malaysia is one of over 3000 direct sales companies in Malaysia – and has made its mark in the nutrition and food supplement scene for more than 21 years with a loyal customer base of 45,000 Malaysians.

Mr. Paul Yung is a distinguished leader who has dedicated most of his life to PM-International. His career with PM-International has had him interning at PM-International’s European Headquarters in Germany and by 2016, he acquired the PM-International franchise in Malaysia. Under Mr. Paul Yung’s leadership, PM-International Malaysia has achieved remarkable milestones. The company has seen consistent year-over-year revenue growth, solidifying its position as a market leader in Malaysia. Mr. Paul Yung has spearheaded the expansion of PM-International Malaysia, growing its headquarters from one shop lot to six lots. PM-International Malaysia has received numerous industry awards for product excellence, customer satisfaction, and corporate social responsibility.

For PM-International Malaysia’s Corporate Excellence Award, beginning in 2020, Digital Transformation PM-International Malaysia conducted 500 Zoom trainings attended by more than 250,000 participants and acquired a new 35,000-square-foot facility in 2022. The next year, PM-International Malaysia even celebrated the 20th anniversary Congress in MITEC with 2,000 attendees while also celebrating its 4,000 distributors and 45,000 customers with RM78 million in revenue.

For PM-International Malaysia’s Inspirational Brand Award, PM-International Malaysia offers premium quality nutritional supplements for the inside with FitLine® (basic and specific supplementation, weight management products, sports products) and cosmetic products for the outside, with FitLine® med and skin. At the heart of FitLine®’s mission is the belief that everyone deserves to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. FitLine®’s identity is not just about selling products, it is about inspiring positive change and fostering a sense of belonging among its users. Through global community initiatives, educational programs, and support networks, FitLine® empowers individuals to take control of their health and inspire others to do the same.

PM-International Malaysia has increasingly focused on digital transformation. The company wants to reach younger generations and bring them on board. Within the next 3 years, the company plans to expand to a new office and open 5 more distributor service centers.

There will be a combined and focused effort of online and offline presences aimed at reaching 1 million Malaysians with FitLine® innovative product concepts that stand out from the rest of the market.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/seizing-a-threefold-victory-pm-international-malaysia-wins-three-awards-at-the-asia-pacific-enterprise-awards-2024-malaysia-302189414.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

