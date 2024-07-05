AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

Market Data at Your Fingertips: Bybit Introduces Extra Large App Screen and iPhone Lock Screen Widget

PRNewswire July 5, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchanges by trading volume, has updated its iPhone app, expanding its offerings to include a new lock screen widget and expansive tablet version. 

The Bybit app now offers a full-screen trading view for tablets, improved navigation, and powerful functionality, leading to a new trading experience across various devices. Whether using an iPad, an Android tablet, or a foldable screen, you can start a convenient trading journey and unlock endless possibilities.

New Features:

  • Fills multiple device sizes, including iPad, Android tablets, and foldable screens.
  • Vertical and horizontal screen silky switch.
  • Support for split-screen function, making multitasking easy and efficient.

And that’s not all. The Bybit iPhone lock screen widget lets users view market data without unlocking their devices. Designed with simplicity and clarity, the widget provides essential information at a glance, ensuring users stay informed of market movements in real time.

Besides displaying market data, the widget features smooth animations and transitions, making the interaction feel fluid and natural. These detailed design elements make the Bybit user experience the simplest and best in crypto.

Bybit invites all users to explore these new features and watch the tutorial video to get the most out of the iPhone lock screen widget. With these latest additions, Bybit continues to solidify its position as a leading platform in the crypto trading space, dedicated to enhancing user experience and satisfaction.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/market-data-at-your-fingertips-bybit-introduces-extra-large-app-screen-and-iphone-lock-screen-widget-302189963.html

SOURCE Bybit

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

