  • new product

INTRODUCING TROYE SIVAN AS RABANNE GLOBAL MAKEUP BRAND AMBASSADOR

PRNewswire July 9, 2024

PARIS, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Rabanne is renowned for its iconic ambassadors, who embody La Maison´s avant-garde spirit and reimagine it for each new generation. Today, that legacy continues as Rabanne proudly announces Troye Sivan as Global Makeup Brand Ambassador, just one year after La Maison launched its groundbreaking Beauty collection.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9278651-troye-sivan-rabanne-global-makeup-brand-ambassador/

A GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and actor, Troye has established himself as a global icon in the worlds of music, fashion and LGBTQIA+ representation. Along with standout roles in several Hollywood feature films, Troye has also worked on several high fashion collaborations and appeared on runways around the world.  With a combined social audience of 39 million, Troye is fiercely loyal and connected to his global network of supporters. 

This collaboration with Rabanne follows the star’s iconic Rush video, in which he wore Rabanne; and his appearance at the SS24 Rabanne show wearing La Maison’s new season designs and makeup.

Having spent his childhood in Perth, Australia, Troye ́s superstar rise began with a pair of EPs – 2014’s TRXYE and Wild a year later. Since then, he has released his debut album Blue Neighbourhood, sophomore album Bloom, the 2020 EP In A Dream, and, most recently, his third studio album, Something To Give Each Other. As such, he has been hailed by TIME as “the perfect pop star” and received two GRAMMY nominations. He is also the recipient of six ARIA Awards, a Billboard Music Award, three MTV Europe Music awards and two GLAAD Media Award wins. “Revelation” his collaboration with Jónsi for BOY ERASED, was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song – Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar.

Troye recently completed the European leg of his SOMETHING TO GIVE EACH OTHER Tour which will continue around the world in the months to come.  This Fall, Troye will be touring the United States alongside Charli XCX for their co-headlining SWEAT Tour.

Troye will make his debut as a Rabanne Global Makeup ambassador in a new campaign for the NUDES: a next-generation beauty collection inspired by La Maison ́s iconic fashion fabrics, captured in innovative makeup textures that perfect the skin with camera-ready radiance. The campaign shot by Louise and Maria Thornfeldt, sees Troye appear in a makeup mood created by Rabanne Beauty Creative Director Diane Kendal. Taking the spotlight, Troye embodies the campaign’s manifesto that #NoFilterBeauty with timeless yet fresh looks designed to galvanize the next generation with greater self-empowerment as they uncover their real selves.

“I’ve always been attracted to Rabanne’s effortless vibe. I love to play and express myself, and I have actively worked over the years to unlearn any restrictions I put on myself when it comes to fashion and beauty. Something about Rabanne just feels very right to me personally, and their approach to fashion and beauty is aligned with mine.”

Troye Sivan, Rabanne Global Makeup Ambassador.

