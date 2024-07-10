Otis Australia Wins Sydney Metro – Western Airport Project

SYDNEY, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Otis (NYSE: OTIS), the world’s leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, will install 40 520NPE public escalators and 21 Gen3TM and Gen2® elevators for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project.

The Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project is a driverless metro railway line with six new stations. Upon completion, the 23-kilometre railway will become the transport spine for Greater Western Sydney, connecting communities and passengers with the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport and the growing region.

“This metro project will help transform transport choices and build connections between local communities and job hubs in the Greater Western Sydney region,” said Otis Australasia Managing Director, Pedro Marcal. “Otis is honored to contribute with our vertical mobility solutions to the safe, smooth and efficient movement of passengers in this new integrated transport system.”

This is one of the three projects currently under construction by Sydney Metro, Australia’s biggest public transport project. Sydney Metro is building, operating, and maintaining a network of four metro lines, 46 stations, and 113 km of new metro rail. Sydney Metro is revolutionising how Australia’s biggest city travels, connecting Sydney’s north west, west, south west and greater west to fast, reliable turn-up-and-go metro services with fully accessible stations, creating and supporting new communities.

