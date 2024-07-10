AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

New Omdia research highlights near-eye display market poised for growth as leading brands revive sales efforts

PRNewswire July 10, 2024

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — New research from Omdia indicates that although the XR market which includes AR, VR, and MR, is currently experiencing a slump, leading brands are making concerted efforts to boost sales.

Near-eye display market unit forecast, 2022-30

The sluggish performance in the XR market has led to significant layoffs at top companies, and several smartphone brands have either halted or scaled back their XR ventures. Despite these challenges, industry leaders remain committed to revitalizing the market and driving growth in the coming years.

On the hardware front, Meta and PICO are set to launch the Quest 3S and PICO 4S in 2H24, both at lower prices than their predecessors to boost sales.

On the software side, Sony’s PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) will now support PC VR games expanding beyond its previous PS5 exclusivity, which is expected to drive up PS VR2 sales. Additionally, Meta Platforms has announced the initial release of its XR operating systems  to third-party OEMs, including ASUS, Lenovo, and Microsoft Xbox. Meta will also focus on enhancing the quality and quantity of its platform and application software, to improve hardware terminal sales.

While near-eye display shipments are projected to stay flat in 2024, the long-term forecast remains positive.

In 2024, the XR market is primarily focused on the Apple Vision Pro. However, its high price is expected to limit its sales, preventing it from significantly boosting overall market growth. Omdia predicts that total XR sets shipments in 2024 will remain steady compared to 2023 with near-eye display shipments also flat at 17.2 million units. Nevertheless, the Vision Pro has significantly increased the share of OLED on silicon (OLEDoS) displays.

Commenting on the market’s fluctuations, Omdia Senior Research Analyst Kimi Lin stated, “We anticipate the XR industry will remain stagnant for the next one to two years. While set shipments will see slight fluctuations, near-eye display shipments are expected to increase more significantly due to the inevitable shift from single to dual displays.

“With ongoing advancements in display, optical, and other component technologies, Omdia is optimistic about the long-term outlook. Near-eye display shipments are projected to grow rapidly from 2027 reaching 92.9 million units by 2030.”

Senior professionals from the global display industry are set to convene at the prestigious Omdia Display Conference from September 12-13, 2024, in Shanghai, China. Kimi Lin along with a team of Omdia analysts will share Omdia’s research highlighting the latest innovations from the display sector. Secure your place here.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Contact: Fasiha KhanFasiha.khan@omdia.com 

Omdia Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-omdia-research-highlights-near-eye-display-market-poised-for-growth-as-leading-brands-revive-sales-efforts-302192698.html

SOURCE Omdia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.