PETAL & PUP CELEBRATES A DECADE OF STYLE

PRNewswire July 10, 2024

The beloved Australian-born brand commemorates the ten-year milestone by unveiling a new collection and VIP party in Brisbane, Australia

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Petal & Pup, the female-founded apparel brand born out of Queensland, Australia, is celebrating ten years of business this summer. Founded in Australia, Petal & Pup has grown into an internationally renowned brand offering must-have styles geared toward women between the ages of 24 and 40.

Petal & Pup Logo

“A decade ago, Petal & Pup was built on a passion for selecting the best, fashion forward styles. Today, we’ve differentiated ourselves as a brand that is synonymous with modern femininity and making elevated trends attainable for more women,” said Victoria Perry, President of Petal & Pup. “Our focus remains on creating value for our customers and expanding our global reach.”

To commemorate a decade of growth and success, Petal & Pup is launching a new collection entitled MUSE, inspired by Australia’s native flora and landscapes. True to Petal & Pup’s reputation for blending style with ease, the 60-piece collection combines beautiful, hand-painted prints in a natural and earthy color palette, available online on July 8. Petal & Pup will host brand insiders, models, and influencers at its VIP birthday party to toast the milestone in Queensland, Australia, where it all began, at the end of July.

Petal & Pup expanded to the U.S. market in 2019, opening an office in Los Angeles, California. That same year, it was acquired by brand accelerator a.k.a. Brands, aiming to further its growth and scale in new markets. By 2021, the brand opened a distribution center with quick shipping options across the U.S. Since September 2023, it has launched on five distribution channels, including Nordstrom, Macy’s, Victoria’s Secret, Target, and Liverpool, with in-store distribution in thirty locations across Mexico.

ABOUT PETAL & PUP:

Australian-founded. Loved worldwide.

Founded in Queensland, Australia in 2014, Petal & Pup has quickly become the destination for elevated trends and effortless styling. With a focus on flirty and feminine fashion, Petal & Pup offers attainable style for all occasions. Known best for our impeccably designed and forward trending collections, we inspire and outfit the self-assured, modern woman. Explore your world of style at www.petalandpup.com | www.petalandpup.com.au

Muse Collection by Petal & Pup. Image Courtesy of Petal & Pup.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457720/petal_logo_Logo.jpg
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457721/Petal_Hero_Imagery___Muse.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/petal–pup-celebrates-a-decade-of-style-302192716.html

SOURCE Petal & Pup

