Medit Appoints Han Ryu as CEO, Focusing on Customer-Centric Innovation

PRNewswire July 11, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Medit, a global leader in dental 3D scanners and digital dentistry solutions, has appointed Han Ryu as its new CEO. Ryu brings with him over three decades of senior management experience in global medical device and healthcare companies, including prominent roles at Siemens Healthineers, Qorvo Biotechnologies, Accelerate Diagnostics, and Bain & Company. Since 2023, he has successfully led Medit North America, driving significant growth in the region through strategic oversight of sales and marketing initiatives.

“I am truly honored to lead Medit as CEO. Medit’s open innovation model and commitment to improving patient care align perfectly with my vision. We are poised to accelerate the digital dental revolution with a strong emphasis on customer-centric solutions,” Ryu commented on his appointment.

(PRNewsfoto/Medit)

Medit is renowned for its innovative solutions that cater to the essential needs of its customers. The Medit i-Series, ranging from the i700 wireless to the i600 models, simplifies entry into digital dentistry and streamlines practice workflows. Recognized globally, Medit’s intraoral scanner series has established itself as a prominent player in the market, supported by a strong distribution network spanning over 100 countries.

Under Ryu’s leadership, Medit plans to expand its portfolio of customer-centric digital dentistry innovations and strategic partnerships. This initiative includes strengthening educational programs and support initiatives through local partners to offer enhanced resources for users of Medit’s scanners and software. This effort aims to bring cutting-edge dental technology to new markets, ensuring practitioners have access to advanced tools for superior patient care.

About MEDIT

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, MEDIT is a global leader in 3D intraoral scanners and an integrated digital dentistry platform, distinguished by its patented state-of-the-art technology.

For more information about MEDIT and its products, visit https://www.medit.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/medit-appoints-han-ryu-as-ceo-focusing-on-customer-centric-innovation-302193230.html

SOURCE Medit

