JAGGAER announces partnership expansion with BearingPoint

Revolutionizing spend management solutions in the Asia Pacific Region

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, has announced the expansion of their Amplify Partner Program in the APAC region with the addition of BearingPoint to their existing BearingPoint partnerships in EMEA and Americas. This addition will enable JAGGAER to continue their growth, providing an intelligent Source-to-Pay platform with the help of a leading global management and technology consultancy.

The partnership brings together the unparalleled expertise of BearingPoint in system integration with JAGGAER solutions for AI-enabled procurement, supplier collaboration, and sustainable business as JAGGAER extends its presence in the APAC region. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative methodologies, the collaboration aims to streamline and optimize the procurement and supply chain processes, enhancing efficiency and driving unparalleled value for manufacturing, financial services, life sciences, transportation and logistics and energy and utilities sectors across the region.

Under the partnership, BearingPoint and JAGGAER will deploy tailored solutions specifically designed to meet the unique regional and industry challenges and requirements, empowering organizations to achieve greater transparency, savings, agility, and resilience throughout their procurement and supply chain operations.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Tunde Laleye, Leader Commercial Industry and Operations, Asia-Pacific, BearingPoint expressed enthusiasm about the potential impact of this collaboration, “Our partnership with JAGGAER represents a significant milestone in our journey towards digital excellence. By combining our expertise in sourcing and procurement solutions implementation and business transformation, with JAGGAER’s innovative solutions, we are confident in our ability to revolutionize the eProcurement landscape and drive unprecedented value for our customers in the region.”

Similarly, Mr. Anthony Larratt, Managing Director Asia Pacific JAGGAER, highlighted the strategic significance of the partnership, “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with BearingPoint globally, broadening our scope in the APAC region to support organizations embracing smart solutions that enhance their procurement and decision-making processes. With a strong understanding of the local market, our partnership with BearingPoint allows us to support forward-thinking organizations in the region, helping them achieve procurement excellence through cutting edge technology, giving them a competitive advantage in the market, and supporting organizational growth.”

“We are eager to showcase the new JAGGAER and BearingPoint partnership in the APAC region at ProcureCon Asia, July 9-11 in Singapore,” concluded Mr. Laleye.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provide IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT), and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flows frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers with smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive, and Extensible. We are over 1,200 employees strong, all focused on customer success.

