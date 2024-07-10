Aurecon named AFR Sustainability Leader for third year in a row

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — International design, engineering and advisory company, Aurecon has again been celebrated as one of Australia’s top sustainability leaders in 2024 by The Australian Financial Review.

This is the third consecutive year that Aurecon has been recognised in the category of Professional Services, Engineering and Advisory, demonstrating the impact of the company’s relentless focus on delivering positive sustainability outcomes for the community, through its work with clients.

Aurecon CEO William Cox said, “I am delighted that the collective actions of our people and our clients to drive positive sustainability outcomes, continues to be recognised.

“Aurecon is involved in a variety of industry-wide decarbonisation efforts in critical infrastructure developments, ranging from major renewable electricity, hydrogen and ammonia projects in Australia to collaborations with international organisations, such as the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

“We are committed to harnessing technical excellence and innovation to reduce carbon emissions at scale and by doing so limit global warming. It is only through consistent and sustained effort that we can protect communities, ecosystems and economies from the consequences of climate change.”

In tackling greenhouse gas emissions, Aurecon has undertaken extensive strategy work for emissions reduction. For its seven largest emitting clients alone, Aurecon has addressed annual Scope 1 and 2 emissions of 20 million tonnes CO2.

Aimed at reducing the impact of energy infrastructure development, Aurecon has been supporting Transgrid in one of Australia’s largest energy infrastructure projects, HumeLink, featuring approximately 360km of new transmission lines connecting industry and communities to renewable energy.

When it comes to industry engagement, Aurecon, alongside 17 of the largest companies in the country, has contributed to the Australian Industry Energy Transitions Initiative, detailing collaborative decarbonisation activities by heavy industry across five Australian regions, which could deliver 70 million tonnes of CO2 abatement annually.

The Australian Financial Review Sustainability Leaders list is based on assessment of each entrant’s nominated sustainability innovation, be it an initiative, product, service or strategy. The methodology incorporates both qualitative and quantitative elements, with a focus on value delivered and leadership and impact demonstrated.

Aurecon was named as top sustainability leaders by The Australian Financial Review in both 2022 and 2023. Globally, Aurecon ranked among the top 30 of leading environmental and sustainability consultancies in the Environment Analyst’s Global Competitor Analysis report in 2023.

CONTACT: Johnny Sollitt-Davis, J.Sollitt-Davis@aurecongroup.com

