AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Aurecon named AFR Sustainability Leader for third year in a row

PRNewswire July 10, 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — International design, engineering and advisory company, Aurecon has again been celebrated as one of Australia’s top sustainability leaders in 2024 by The Australian Financial Review.

This is the third consecutive year that Aurecon has been recognised in the category of Professional Services, Engineering and Advisory, demonstrating the impact of the company’s relentless focus on delivering positive sustainability outcomes for the community, through its work with clients.

Aurecon CEO William Cox said, “I am delighted that the collective actions of our people and our clients to drive positive sustainability outcomes, continues to be recognised.

“Aurecon is involved in a variety of industry-wide decarbonisation efforts in critical infrastructure developments, ranging from major renewable electricity, hydrogen and ammonia projects in Australia to collaborations with international organisations, such as the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

“We are committed to harnessing technical excellence and innovation to reduce carbon emissions at scale and by doing so limit global warming. It is only through consistent and sustained effort that we can protect communities, ecosystems and economies from the consequences of climate change.”

In tackling greenhouse gas emissions, Aurecon has undertaken extensive strategy work for emissions reduction. For its seven largest emitting clients alone, Aurecon has addressed annual Scope 1 and 2 emissions of 20 million tonnes CO2.

Aimed at reducing the impact of energy infrastructure development, Aurecon has been supporting Transgrid in one of Australia’s largest energy infrastructure projects, HumeLink, featuring approximately 360km of new transmission lines connecting industry and communities to renewable energy.

When it comes to industry engagement, Aurecon, alongside 17 of the largest companies in the country, has contributed to the Australian Industry Energy Transitions Initiative, detailing collaborative decarbonisation activities by heavy industry across five Australian regions, which could deliver 70 million tonnes of CO2 abatement annually.

The Australian Financial Review Sustainability Leaders list is based on assessment of each entrant’s nominated sustainability innovation, be it an initiative, product, service or strategy. The methodology incorporates both qualitative and quantitative elements, with a focus on value delivered and leadership and impact demonstrated.

Aurecon was named as top sustainability leaders by The Australian Financial Review in both 2022 and 2023. Globally, Aurecon ranked among the top 30 of leading environmental and sustainability consultancies in the Environment Analyst’s Global Competitor Analysis report in 2023.

CONTACT: Johnny Sollitt-Davis, J.Sollitt-Davis@aurecongroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aurecon-named-afr-sustainability-leader-for-third-year-in-a-row-302193062.html

SOURCE Aurecon Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.